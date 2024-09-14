The Bachelorette Recap for 7/15/2024

-Devin and one of the Toms are fighting over…..Tom embarrassing himself and Devin calling him out on his behavior? However, we have no idea what happened or why they are fighting. Welcome to week two of The Bachelorette on ABC.

-Everyone is in Melbourne, Australia for week two of Jenn’s journey.

Date Card 1: Aaron Erb, Brian Autz, Devin Strader, Grant Ellis, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Sam Nejad, and Marvin Goodly are all on this date. Thank you, Reality Steve!

-Everyone goes to the Queen Victoria to eat, drink and explore. They try traditional foods (such as kangaroo testicles), drink whiskey, try various cheeses and desserts.

-Sam N feels like he is falling behind and that he is unable to shoot his shot.

-As they shop, Jenn and Devin sneak away for some alone time, pissing off the other men.

-The other guys find them eating gelato and Jenn asks them to join them.

-Jenn then surprises them with a comedy show, where the guys will perform.

-The whole thing is a roast, and the guys use it as a chance to make fun of Devin. At least he has a sense of humor about it?

-Cocktail party time. Mingle, drink, kiss, compete for Jenn’s attention. Lather, rinse, repeat.

-Devin seems to be making enemies based on how he is getting extra time with Jenn. Aaron is mad because he has yet to get time with her, which leads to him and Devin fighting over who will win her heart in the end.

-I am waiting for Devin to say ‘you done messed up, A-ARON!’ at this point because this fight is so childish.

-Devin interrupts Aaron and Jenn by bringing her some ice cream. Aaron is NOT a happy bunny and goes to tell the others about it.

-Aaron goes to interrupt Jenn and Devin, which makes Devin mad.

-The two of them keep fighting and annoying Jenn.

-Devin is now back with Jenn and they make out.

-These two fighting is giving me a headache.

-Grant gets the rose!

Date Card 2: Let’s fall in love is the clue—for Marcus Shoberg

-They go on a helicopter…..to skydive because, why not?

-They built it up so much because they are both afraid of heights and then…..it was over so quickly.

-Dinnertime consists of Marcus talking about being an Army Ranger the impact it had on his life.

-He talks about getting injured during his last deployment and how he had many surgeries after. He also had to learn how to walk and live life again.

-It is unclear about what happened with his friends but he talks so highly about him.

-Thank you for your service, Marcus.

-He gets a rose.

Date 3: Austin Ott, Dylan Buckor, Hakeem Moulton, Jahaan Ansari, John Mitchell, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, Thomas Nguyen, and Tomas Azzano–thanks again, Reality Steve!

-We didn’t get a group date card, but I presume the rest of the guys are on this date.

-Apparently, they are competing for a chance to have a one on one date.

-They are in a safari and doing a photoshoot. It is adorable! They are with animals, dressed up in safari clothes and just look like they are having a blast.

-Hakeem mentions that he is scared of spiders, so of course he gets one for his picture.

-Melanie the snake joins them….and Dylan takes one for the team and gets a photo with her and Jenn.

-Dylan wins the one-on-one date.

-Dylan talks about his parents getting married in six months, the romantic things his dad does for his mom and how it inspires him to be a good husband.

-The guys come back from the date and ask the remaining men to be fair when it comes to time with Jenn at the cocktail party tomorrow.

-Dylan gets the rose.

-Aaron tries to talk to Devin about his attitude the night before. The other guys want to know what is happening, but want the drams to end.

-Aaron calls Devin Dylan….and his ‘description’ is ‘Still Not Dylan.’ This made me laugh more than it should have.

-Did Aaron really give Devin a self-help book? WTF? Devin is not amused.

-Thanks to Aaron, I almost wrote Dylan. (You done messed up, A-A-RON!)

-Cocktail party time! Everyone toasts and mingles.

-Devin gets time with Jenn first, upsetting the other guys. Now Thomas N is upset since he specifically told Devin the Group Date 2 guys wanted time with Jenn first.

-Thomas N calls Devin out, which causes another fight. Jenn ends up hearing and wants to know what is happening.

-Devin tries to defend himself to the guys, but they try to gently tell him that he already had time with Jenn so he should have let the other guys have a turn.

-Thomas N tries to tell Jenn what happened, but she is upset because she thinks this kind of thing takes away her independence. She wishes they would have left well enough alone.

-Thomas N is upset for messing up, but even more upset about Devin’s behavior.

-More fighting, more mingling, more making out…..

-Devin and Thomas N keep fighting and none of the guys are amused.

-Jesse Palmer just interrupts to tell them there is a rose ceremony and has no effs to give about the drama.

ROSE CEREMONY:

Dylan, Grant and Marcus all have roses.

-Austin–don’t remember him

-Hakeem–Balloon and spider guy

-Spencer–don’t know

-Jeremy–Corvette dude

-Jonathan–mask dude

-John–Future doctor

-Tomas A–The one with the puppies

-Sam M–Dude who got first kiss and I think the first impression rose

-Devin–Public enemy # 1 according to Thomas N and Aaron

-Sam N–Love virgin

-Aaron–Fights with Devin, gives out self-help books

Final Rose Tonight

-Thomas N

Eliminated:

-Marvin–He seemed sweet

-Jahaan–We hardly knew thee

Brian–Dude who fought with Jeremy last week

More next week, stay tuned.