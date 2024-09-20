Previews

The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites Preview

By on Friday, September 20, 2024
The Bachelorette The Men Tell All Recap for 8/27/2024

Originally posted on August 24, 2024 @ 12:27 pm

The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites Preview

 

MONDAY, AUG. 26
8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT – The Bachelorette: “2108” (2108)
Logline: Jenn and her final three men arrive in Hawaii for a week of dates across land, sea and sky. Amid the pressure of looming overnight dates, some men grapple with fears of commitment and rejection, leading them to question their futures with Jenn.

Extended Logline: As her journey to find love comes to a close, Jenn and her final three men arrive in Hawaii for an action-packed week of dates across land, sea and sky. Jenn takes one man on a breathtaking helicopter tour, embarks on a thrilling jeep adventure with another, and concludes the week with an adventurous boat ride and manta ray swim alongside her final suitor. Amid the excitement and pressure of looming overnight dates, some men grapple with fears of commitment and rejection, leading them to question their futures with Jenn.

Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

The three men vying for Jenn’s heart are the following:
Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas
Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.
Marcus, 32, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 4 Average: 3.8]

Related posts:

The Bachelorette Recap for 8/5/2024The Bachelorette Recap for 8/5/2024 The Bachelorette The Men Tell All Recap for 8/27/2024The Bachelorette Recap for 8/19/2024 The Bachelorette Recap (Snark and Highlights) for 7/3/2023The Bachelorette Recap (Snark and Highlights) for 7/3/2023
See also  What to Watch 5/8/19
0
Related Posts