Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl

The biggest music superstar in the world has arrived at the Super Bowl! Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, is at the game, ready to cheer on her man. Singer Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively arrived with her to round out Travis’s cheer squad, which also includes his parents, brother and Taylor’s family.

Taylor was just in Tokyo for a show, making fans wonder if the superstar would even make it to the game. Fans were even trying to track her trip Santa style to see how long it would take her to arrive.

