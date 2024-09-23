Originally posted on May 20, 2024 @ 2:03 pm
SYTYCD Top Four Revealed
THE TOP 4 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
ASMARIYAH HAWKINSIS SENT HOME
THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A BRAND-THEMED CHALLENGE FEATURING EMMY NOMINATED CHOREOGRAPHER,SYTYCD ALL-STAR, AND PROFESSIONAL DANCER WITNEY CARSON AND CHOREOGRAPHY FROM HI-HAT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODEAIRING MONDAY, MAY 13 AT 9/8c ON FOX AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!
Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy,
Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa
Alongside Host Cat Deeley
THE TOP 4 DANCERS:
|Anthony
Age: 19
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
IG: @anthony_curley
|Dakayla
Age: 18
Hometown: Valrico, FL
Current City: Southampton, MA
Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
IG: @dakaylannwilson
|Easton
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
IG: @eastonmags_
|Madison
Age: 21
Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Jazz
Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finaleon Monday, May 20 on FOX,
but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCESeason 18.