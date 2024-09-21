Recaps

SYTYCD Reveals Top Six

By on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Originally posted on May 23, 2024 @ 12:01 pm

SYTYCD Reveals Top Six


THE TOP 6 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON

 SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

 

 

 

 

BRAYLON BROWNERAND ROMAN NEVINCHANYI

ARE SENT HOME

 

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A MOVIE CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM

JAMAL SIMS AND CHRISTOPHER SCOTT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL  29 AT 9/8c ON FOX 

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 

Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

THE TOP 6 DANCERS:

Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @anthony_curley

 Dakayla

Age: 18

Hometown: Varico, FL

Current City: South Hampton, MA

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @dakaylannwilson
Easton

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @eastonmags_

 Jaylin

Age: 20

Hometown: Harrogate, TN

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Hip Hop

IG: @jaylin.sanders
Madison

Age: 21

Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Jazz

IG: @madisonrougealvarado

 Mariyah

Age: 21

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current City: Dallas, TX

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @riythescienceguy

 

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finale,but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

So You Think You Can Dance Top 8 Revealed SYTYCD Top Four Revealed So You Think You Can Dance 18 Winner Announced
See also  Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Recap for Homecoming Nightmare
0
Related Posts