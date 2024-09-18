Suspects Charged in Murder of Johnny Wactor

Two suspects have been charged in the murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, while two others face other charges, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to Variety, Robert Barceleau’s charges includes a special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery. He will face a potential life sentence without parole. Both he and Sergio Estrada also face charges of attempted robbery and grand theft while armed with a firearm.

In addition, Leonel Gutierrez, is charged with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement. It is believed that he was armed at the time of the incident as well.

Frank Olano has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder He was also charged with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held on one million dollar bail while his accomplices are being held on two million each.

As previously reported, Johnny was murdered in May after leaving his bartending job. When he approached his car, he witnessed three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

Fingerprints at the scene led to the captures and arrests of his killers.

This is a developing story.