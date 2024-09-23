videos TV News So You Think You Can Dance 18 Winner Announced By Sammi Turano on Monday, September 23, 2024 Originally posted on June 22, 2024 @ 1:04 pm Table of Contents Toggle So You Think You Can Dance 18 Winner AnnouncedRelated posts: So You Think You Can Dance 18 Winner Announced Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: So You Think You Can Dance Top 8 Revealed SYTYCD Top Four Revealed So You Think You Can Dance Returns for Season 18 See also Fox’s Prodigal Son Sneak Peek allison holker cat deeley fox jojo siwa maksim chmerkovskiy so you think you can dance So You Think You Can Dance 18 So You Think You Can Dance 18 Winner Announced Sytycd 0 Previous Post Next Post Related Posts TV News Food Network October 2024 Schedule TV News The Traitors Season 3 Cast Revealed TV News Day of Days 2024 News