TV News SNL highlights from January 13, 2018 By Sammi Turano on Saturday, September 21, 2024 Originally posted on January 14, 2018 @ 1:41 pm Here are some highlights from Saturday Night Live’s January 13, 2018 episode. All videos are courtesy of NBC. Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: NBC’s World of Dance Gets Renewed for a Third Season NBC AND SIMON COWELL BRING BIGGEST ACTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD TO COMPETE IN NEW WINTER EDITION OF ‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS’ NBC Announces TV Schedule for 2018-2019 Season NBC’s Renewed, Cancelled and Brand-New Shows for 2018-2019 See also America's Got Talent Recap for 6/14/2022 NBC SNL 0 Previous Post Next Post Related Posts TV News Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Reunite for New Show TV News Ina Garten Signs New Food Network Deal TV News Uzumaki Gets Premiere Date