Sammi’s Favorite Things: Animation Mania

Sammi's Favorite Things

By on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Originally posted on August 25, 2024 @ 11:19 am

Celebrate ANIMATION MANIA! and save on the following animated titles at digital retailers until September 9th, 2024.

 

  • Animaniacs: The Complete Series
  • Batman Beyond: The Complete Series
  • Batman: The Brave and The Bold: The Complete Series Collection
  • Clarence: The Complete Series
  • Codename: Kids Next Door: The Complete Series
  • Courage the Cowardly Dog: The Complete Series
  • Cow and Chicken: The Complete Series
  • Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series
  • Duck Dodgers: The Complete Series
  • Ed Edd n Eddy: The Complete Series
  • Jetsons, The: The Complete Series
  • Justice League Unlimited: The Complete Series
  • Justice League: The Complete Series
  • Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series
  • Metalocalypse: The Complete Series
  • Mr. Pickles: The Complete Collection
  • Smiling Friends: S1-2
  • Steven Universe: The Complete Series
  • Superman: The Complete Animated Series
  • Teen Titans: The Complete Series
  • The Batman: The Complete Series
  • The Looney Tunes Show: The Complete Series
  • The New Looney Tunes: The Complete Series
  • The Pirates of Dark Water: The Complete Series
  • The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): The Complete Series
  • The Scooby & Scrappy Doo Show: The Complete Series
  • Young Justice: Season 1-3

About Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment (WBDHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels.  WBDHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world’s largest distributors of entertainment programming.

