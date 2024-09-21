Originally posted on August 25, 2024 @ 11:19 am
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Animation Mania
Celebrate ANIMATION MANIA! and save on the following animated titles at digital retailers until September 9th, 2024.
- Animaniacs: The Complete Series
- Batman Beyond: The Complete Series
- Batman: The Brave and The Bold: The Complete Series Collection
- Clarence: The Complete Series
- Codename: Kids Next Door: The Complete Series
- Courage the Cowardly Dog: The Complete Series
- Cow and Chicken: The Complete Series
- Dexter’s Laboratory: The Complete Series
- Duck Dodgers: The Complete Series
- Ed Edd n Eddy: The Complete Series
- Jetsons, The: The Complete Series
- Justice League Unlimited: The Complete Series
- Justice League: The Complete Series
- Krypto the Superdog: The Complete Series
- Metalocalypse: The Complete Series
- Mr. Pickles: The Complete Collection
- Smiling Friends: S1-2
- Steven Universe: The Complete Series
- Superman: The Complete Animated Series
- Teen Titans: The Complete Series
- The Batman: The Complete Series
- The Looney Tunes Show: The Complete Series
- The New Looney Tunes: The Complete Series
- The Pirates of Dark Water: The Complete Series
- The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): The Complete Series
- The Scooby & Scrappy Doo Show: The Complete Series
- Young Justice: Season 1-3
About Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment (WBDHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. Discovery to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBDHE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, one of the world’s largest distributors of entertainment programming.
