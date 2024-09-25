Sammi’s Favorite Things: Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo 2018

The nation’s premier aesthetics promoter is thrilled to announce the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo 2018, hosted by celebrity , Gretchen Christine Rossi. With over 200,000 subscribers and more than one million social media followers, Aesthetic Everything is the nation’s largest aesthetics industry network, bringing together the field’s top practitioners for collaboration, information sharing, and empowerment. The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo is the industry’s premier event, featuring more than 50 award-winning physician and company educators scheduled to present, over 100 exhibitors, and countless opportunities for networking and professional growth. This year’s star-studded speaker lineup will cover topics on everyone’s mind, including the latest in anti-aging, beauty, and cosmetic surgery.

Dedicated to supporting and enhancing the aesthetic industry, CEO and Founder Vanessa Julia, worked hard for over two decades to curate Aesthetic Everything’s one-of-a-kind network of industry professionals and practitioners. The secret to her success depends on one simple word: credibility. “It takes time and consistent effort to build credibility, and credibility means everything when connecting people within the beauty industry,” says Julia. The time and effort, however, are well worth it for the reward of helping others grow. “I am passionate about what I do and honored to help people connect with each other in order to reach their highest potential.”

This year’s host has built her brand on a strong conviction that couture fashion and top quality beauty products or services should be accessible to all. Beauty guru and Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Gretchen Christine Rossi, is thrilled to attend and speak at this year’s event. “I am so excited to host the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo this year in Scottsdale, Arizona. I love Scottsdale and I love all things beauty, so I can’t wait to go to each booth and spend time learning about new beauty brands and cutting edge devices!” says Rossi, who will be attending both days for a glamorous red carpet opening night, a meet and greet with attendees, and memorable photos opportunities.

The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo is one weekend only, August 10th and 11th from 8:00am – 6:30pm at the luxurious Phoenician Resort, 6000 E Camelback Roadin sunny Scottsdale, Arizona. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the best aesthetic doctors in the nation, such as your favorite physicians from Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif, Dr. Doris Day, and Dr. Steven Dayan. Plus, view exhibits from America’s top aesthetic companies, such as Merz, Allergan, Galderma, Nestle Skin Health, Oxygenetix, and so many others. Find out more, reserve your exhibitor booth and get your tickets for this can’t-miss event at AestheticEverythingBeautyExpo. com. Contact vanessa@aestheticeverything. com with questions, and visit AestheticEverything.com to learn more about the country’s top aesthetic networking club and become a member today!

About the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo:

The second annual Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo trade show is designed specifically for practitioners and professionals to “exhibit, impress, and sell!” The event features America’s largest network of aesthetics and beauty professionals, cosmetic dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and aesthetics companies showcasing procedures, products, and the industry’s latest technological advancements. Participants call it “fantastic” and “amazing” – “an event that brings everyone in the beauty industry all to one location so they can talk about a common interest and passion.” Visit AestheticEverythingBeaut yExpo.com to watch 2017 highlights and view this year’s star-studded lineup of speakers, presenters, and exhibitors such as: Russel Bartels MD, Sheila Nazarian MD, Todd Hobgood MD, Susan Van Dyke MD, Dr. Jody Comstock, Lawrence Janowski MD, Andre Berger MD, David J Goldberg MD, Jason Emer MD, Cynthia Price MD, Michael Somenek MD, Dr. Swanick Summer and Jennifer Haley MD.

View all speakers and their talks HERE: https:// beautywiremagazine.com/ featured-speakers-aesthetic- everything-beauty-expo-2018/.

And buy tickets on Eventbrite: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/aesthetic- everything-beauty-expo-2018- hosted-by-gretchen-rossi- tickets-35648086386.