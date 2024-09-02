Ryan O’Neal Dead at 82

Celebrity Death

Originally posted on January 4, 2024
Originally posted on January 4, 2024 @ 7:30 am

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in projects such as Love Story (which earned him an Oscar nomination) and Paper Moon, has died. He was 82 years old.

A cause of death was not disclosed as of press time, but he previously suffered from prostate cancer and chronic leukemia.

 

His son Patrick posted the news on Instagram:

 

 

He is survived by four children and five grandchildren. He was previously partners with Farrah Fawcett, whom he reconciled with prior to her death in 2009.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

