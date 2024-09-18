Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today the following nominees for the 2024 induction:

· Mary J. Blige

· Mariah Carey

· Cher

· Dave Matthews Band

· Eric B. & Rakim

· Foreigner

· Peter Frampton

· Jane’s Addiction

· Kool & the Gang

· Lenny Kravitz

· Oasis

· Sinead O’Connor

· Ozzy Osbourne

· Sade

· A Tribe Called Quest

The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC’s New Year’s Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Ten out of 15 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. An artist’s musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

Inductees will be announced in late April. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall with date and on-sale information to be announced.

Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/membership to learn more.