RHONY Alum Eboni K Williams is Pregnant

RHONY Alum Eboni K Williams is Pregnant

It’s a girl! The Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K Williams announced that she is pregnant with a little girl via IVF. She first shared the news with People Magazine in an exclusive interview. Check out what she had to say below!

Via People press release:

https://people.com/eboni-k-williams-is-pregnant-with-first-baby-a-girl-exclusive-8658112

– Eboni K. Williams is getting ready for a new reality.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Real Housewives of New York City alumna and Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams star, 40, is pregnant with her first baby — a girl, due August 16.

The happy news comes two years after Williams revealed she was using her frozen eggs to pursue motherhood via sperm donation and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” Williams says. “That’s why I’ve called this ‘my remarkable miracle,’ because it really does feel like I’ve been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above.”

Williams also says she’s nicknamed her daughter “one-of-one,” a moniker that doesn’t just signify how special the baby-to-be is to her, but also represents the luck she had to make her dreams of getting pregnant into a reality.

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate.”

Motherhood wasn’t something that was always on Williams’ Bingo card, she admits to PEOPLE.

“I want to say that with conviction and clarity; I was not the little girl that grew up fantasizing about having kids and what I would name them and all of that,” she says. “That was not my dream or fantasy. I had no real expectation around it.”

Even when she went through the process of freezing her eggs, Williams didn’t have “a surefire plan” of what was next. “I was really thinking I would never use them, whether I got married again or didn’t,” she shares. “It was the pandemic and having some real existential conversations within my own self about legacy and life and love and the different ways in which I really wanted to explore family.”

During that exploration, Williams says it finally clicked to her that she didn’t have to pigeonhole herself into the boundaries of a traditional motherhood. “I really freed myself of the rigidness of what legacy, love, and family could look like,” she reflects. “Those are the three pillars I reassessed, and it helped shake me from this idea of, ‘I have to have it this way on this timeline everyone else is following.'”

The timeline Williams was on looked different. After making her debut in 2021 on RHONY season 13 as the show’s first-ever Black Housewife, the lawyer and former public defender put out her second book — Bet on Black: The Good News about Being Black in America Today — and returned to her broadcast journalism roots as the host of The Grio News with Eboni K. Williams and the news podcast Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, the latter which earned an NAACP Image Award in March.

She’s also the presiding judge on the first-run syndicated daytime court show Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, which debuted in September 2023.

###