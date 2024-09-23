Red Wiggle Simon Pryce Talks to TV Grapevine

-How does it feel to be a part of The Wiggles 100th album?

100 albums is such a massive achievement and to be able to have played a part in achieving this incredible milestone is something I’m really proud of.

-How would you describe Wiggle and Learn? (album and series)

Wiggle and Learn encompasses all the elements of music and fun that our audience expect from The Wiggles plus a real emphasis and focus on developmentally age appropriate learning.

-What made you decide to become a Wiggle?

When I was asked if I would be interested in becoming a Wiggle I jumped at the opportunity. To be able to introduce music to children, have a positive impact on their lives and be part of their early stages of development is something that I always wanted to do and feel very passionate about.

-Did you ever think that The Wiggles would have such a huge impact on society? How does it feel to be a part of that movement?

I don’t think anyone could have imagined the impact that The Wiggles have had and continue to have on society. The Wiggles have always put their audience first and we continually recognise the responsibility we have to our audience. I feel very fortunate and grateful to be part of this group.

-Why do you think The Wiggles have such appeal to the younger audience?

We always strive to speak to our audience in a language that they understand. We don’t talk down to them and we continue to try to create music and stories that are developmentally appropriate for their age. Also on top of that we hopefully write some catchy tunes that both parents and children can enjoy.

-How do you think The Wiggles have evolved over the years? (before/after you have been a part of it)

The Wiggles have always continued to evolve. A lot of that is due to the fact that as Wiggles we’re able to bring our own skills and personalities to what we do. That in itself means that things naturally evolve. Now as eight Wiggles it has brought a whole new life and energy to the group.

-What do you think the future holds for The Wiggles?

The future of The Wiggles looks very bright. Our audience is continuing to grow and we are going from strength to strength. It’s exciting in this day and age that with the use of technology we can reach far more people that we’ve been able to in the past.

-Are you working on any other projects?

We have so many great projects on the go, from our latest series Wiggle and Learn, a new Ready Steady Wiggle TV series to new albums and collaborations with other artists and of course international tours.

-Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I originally studied sports science at university before I went to drama school and studied acting.

-What else are you watching these days?

I do love watching Vanderpump Rules and lots of the different Real Housewives.