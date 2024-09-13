President Joe Biden Addresses Nation After Rally Shooting

President Joe Biden has addressed the nation following the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania where former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” he told the nation. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

As previously reported, former President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter is said to have been killed, along with one other and there are more who have been injured, although we are waiting for more confirmation.