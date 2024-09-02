Previews

Pig Killer Sneak Peek

By on Monday, September 2, 2024
Pig Killer Sneak Peek

Originally posted on January 3, 2024 @ 5:30 pm

Pig Killer Sneak Peek

 

PIG KILLER hits the big screen

In theaters November 17, and also available on Blu-ray & digital from Breaking Glass Pictures, “Pig Killer”

Directed by Chad Ferrin, the film stars Jake Busey and Bai Ling, and will also release on digital and Blu-ray.

Based on the terrifying true story of Robert ‘Willy’ Pickton, the pig farmer turned prolific ladykiller whose horrific crimes shocked the world. PIG KILLER graphically depicts Pickton’s felonious farmhouse of rape, torture, slaughter, and dismemberment of almost fifty women. With his herculean hog, Balthazar, by his side, Willy and his menagerie of colorful cohorts terrorized Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for almost two decades until his 2002 arrest that uncovered the most bizarre series of murders Canada has ever seen.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

TigertailTigertail on Netflix: Sneak Peek The main eventNetflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek Bar Rescue Sneak Peek
See also  ID Explores Murders and Mysteries in the Great Lakes with Special Programming Event THE LAKE ERIE MURDERS
0
Related Posts