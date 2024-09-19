PaleyFest 2023 News

PaleyFest 2023 News

The 2023 Schedule Showcases Exclusive Cast and Creative Team Discussions from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, CBS’s The Amazing Race, Disney+ and Hulu’s Goosebumps, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Netflix’s Love is Blind, OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Prime Video’s Invincible, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, and TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé; Talent Lineup Includes D’Amelio Family, Lee Eisenberg, Carlos King, Julianne Hough, Phil Keoghan, Dawn Porter, Deborah Pratt, Alfonso Ribeiro, Shaun Robinson, Robert Kirkman, and more.

(New York, NY) – th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup featuring exclusive conversations with the stars, creatives, and innovators behind a selection of the season’s most anticipated new and returning series. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews provide audiences with an exclusive sneak peek at the most anticipated and buzzworthy series of the upcoming fall television season. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. The Paley Center for Media announced today its 17Annuallineup featuring exclusive conversations with the stars, creatives, and innovators behind a selection of the season’s most anticipated new and returning series. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews provide audiences with an exclusive sneak peek at the most anticipated and buzzworthy series of the upcoming fall television season. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will be available to the public on Friday, September 22 on the Paley Center for Media’s YouTube Channel . Citi cardmembers along with Paley Members can be the first to view programs on Tuesday, September 19, ahead of the general public. To receive early access, please visit paleyfest.org/previews to learn more about becoming a Member of the Paley Center. For more information about the benefits of being a Citi cardmember, including information regarding early access to the programs featured, please visit citientertainment.com

Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “This year’s remarkable lineup, featuring discussions with industry luminaries, stars, and creative visionaries, promises to be a captivating experience for all. We thank our returning Official Sponsor, Citi, for their continued support, which allows us to bring this exceptional event to audiences worldwide.” “As we proudly announce our annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews lineup, we are excited to continue our tradition of providing television enthusiasts with an exclusive glimpse into the upcoming fall television season,” said, President and CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “This year’s remarkable lineup, featuring discussions with industry luminaries, stars, and creative visionaries, promises to be a captivating experience for all. We thank our returning Official Sponsor, Citi, for their continued support, which allows us to bring this exceptional event to audiences worldwide.”

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will include conversations with the cast and creative teams from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, CBS’s The Amazing Race, Disney+’s Goosebumps, Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, NBC’s Quantum Leap, Netflix’s Love is Blind, OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Prime Video’s Invincible, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, and TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews supports the Paley Center’s many programming and education initiatives, including education workshops serving thousands of students annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today’s most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, as well as the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews 2023 Lineup:

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars

Featured talent includes: Conrad Green, Showrunner; Carrie Ann Inaba, Judge; Bruno Tonioli, Judge; Derek Hough, Judge; Alfonso Ribeiro, Co-Host; Julianne Hough, Co-Host

Moderator: George Pennacchio, Entertainment Reporter, KABC7 Eyewitness News

Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry

Featured talent includes: Lee Eisenberg, Showrunner & Executive Producer; Sarah Adina Smith, Director (Episodes 101/102); Cat Smith, Production Designer; Courtney McBroom, Food Consultant

Moderator: Jessica Radloff, Senior West Coast Editor, Glamour

CBS’s The Amazing Race

Featured talent includes: Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, Co-Creators and Executive Producers; Phil Keoghan, Host and Executive Producer

Moderator: Mike Bloom, Contributing Writer, Parade

Disney+ and Hulu’s Goosebumps

Featured talent includes: Pavun Shetty, Executive Producer; Conor Welch, Executive Producer; Cynthia Summers, Costume Designer; Dan Hermansen, Production Designer

Moderator: Patrick Gomez, Executive Editor, Entertainment Weekly

Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show

Featured talent includes: Marc D’Amelio; Heidi D’Amelio; Dixie D’Amelio; Charli D’Amelio

Moderator: Keltie Knight, Emmy Award-Winning TV Host

NBC’s Quantum Leap

Featured talent includes: Deborah Pratt, Executive Producer; Chris Grismer, Executive Producer & Producing Director; Mayling Cheng, Production Designer; Genevieve Tyrrell, Costume Designer

Moderator: Jim Halterman, West Coast Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine

Netflix’s Love is Blind

Featured talent includes: Chris Coelen, Creator and Executive Producer; Ally Simpson, Executive Producer

Moderator: Breanne L. Heldman, Senior Editor, People

OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Featured talent includes: Carlos King, Executive Producer; Kimmi Scott, Cast; Maurice Scott, Cast

Moderator: Danielle Canada, Managing Editor, Bossip

Prime Video’s Invincible

Featured talent includes: Robert Kirkman, Co-Creator & Executive Producer

Moderator: Dan Casey, Senior Editor, Nerdist

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME’s Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Featured talent includes: Dawn Porter, Director

Moderator: Eric Deggans, TV Critic, NPR

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé

Featured talent includes: Gino Palazzolo, Cast; Emily Bieberly, Cast; Kobe Blaise, Cast; Tim Malcolm, Cast

Moderator: Shaun Robinson, Host, 90 Day Fiancé Tell All’s

Instagram Facebook YouTube , LinkedIn . For more updates, please visit paleycenter.org or follow @PaleyCenter on Twitter