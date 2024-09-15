OWN September 2024 Schedule

SEPTEMBER 2024 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

FAMILY EMPIRE: HOUSTON

An all-new docu-series follows five sister cousins (Nicole, Jermeshia, Lakeisha, Jaquita and Monay) who are working to safeguard their family’s generational wealth by operating the largest Black-owned reality estate firm in Houston, Texas.

Season Finale!

“The Final Twist” – Premieres Friday, September 6 at 8pm ET/PT

As Nicole and Jermeshia gear up for their pivotal Luxe Launch, others are scheming with hidden agendas. Meanwhile, Joy reveals long-buried secrets, JaQuita confronts Monay, Lakeshia faces her father, and Nicole clashes over adoption with Larry.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” follows the lives of a group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama: Melody Rodgers, her ex-husband Martell Holt, Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott, as well as beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, Chris and Nell Fletcher, and two new couples with surprising connections to the group. Also in this upcoming season, Destiny Payton will make her anticipated return to the series.

Season Finale!

“Head Beach in Charge” – Premieres September 7 at 8pm ET/PT

The ladies enjoy a day of fun in the sun on the beach and island shopping. Destiny arrives to St. Thomas and is greeted by Tisha as they head to dinner. Destiny presents receipts on the timeline with Sunni and Moses and finally has a showdown with Melody.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: DETROIT

Following a group of African American couples with deep ties to the reemerging city of Detroit, “Love & Marriage: Detroit” features Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson. The couples are determined to thrive in their community and are focused on building the best lives possible for their families.

Season Premiere!

“Back to the D” – Premieres Saturday, September 7 at 9pm ET/PT

Back in the motor city, the Smiths’ marital problems have grown. Kolby struggles with her pregnancy while Russell can’t contain his excitement. Meanwhile, the Thompsons’ friends have issues with the Smiths that are sure to have Kristina feeling a way.

“The Book of Revelations” – Premieres Saturday, September 14 at 8pm ET/PT

Kristina and Kimberly go toe to toe about their estranged friendship. Brandon opens up to Russell and Anthony about his separation. The Thompsons disagree on whether to reach out to Kristina. Against her wishes, Kolby and Russell have a gender reveal.

“All About the Opps” – Premieres Saturday, September 21 at 8pm ET/PT

Kristina reaches out to Brandon’s mom about their marriage woes. Anthony attempts to broker peace between LaToya and Kristina. LaToya helps Kolby with her disappointment over having a girl. The Dobines try to find time to date each other.

“No Love, No Grace, All Shade” – Premieres Saturday, September 28 at 8pm ET/PT

LaToya tries to get Kristina and Kimberly to bury the hatchet, but not in each other’s backs. Kolby tells Russell she’s overwhelmed. Lakeita worries about Bravo not coming home. Gift shopping goes left for Brandon before Kristina’s surprise birthday party.

