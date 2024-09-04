Norman Lear Dead at 101

Sad news for the world of entertainment. Iconic actor Norman Lear, known for appearing in several groundbreaking TV shows throughout his career, has died. He was 101 years old.

According to the AP, the legendary actor died Tuesday night in his sleep, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles. This was confirmed by Lara Bergthold, a spokesperson for his family.

Throughout his career, he appeared in several iconic shows, including All in the Family, Sanford and Son, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons and both versions of One Day at a Time. Each series took on controversial topics, including rape, abortion and racism, making them groundbreaking for the time.

During his career, he worked with icons such as Valerie Bertinelli, Carroll O’Connor and Bea Arthur, all of whom set the bar for television by tackling the aforementioned issues.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.