Nikki Glaser to Host Golden Globes

Today, CBS and the Golden Globes® announced that acclaimed Emmy®-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is set to host the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, the first major awards show of the season, airing Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” said Glaser. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Glaser continued, “Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (“Below Deck: Sailing Yacht” season four will be nominated, right?).”

“Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candor to her comedy and to the Golden Globes,” said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation. “Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event. We’re hopeful this could be the first of many Golden Globes where Nikki will surprise and delight our CBS audience, as well as our audiences around the globe.”

“Nikki Glaser is a comedic powerhouse whose daring and unfiltered humor is the perfect match for the Golden Globes,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “She is sure to bring a unique energy and spontaneity to the show that will keep the audience entertained all night.”

“The Golden Globes has a rich history as a night for entertaining, provocative humor,” said George Cheeks, office of the CEO at Paramount Global and president and chief executive officer at CBS. “Nikki Glaser is a comedic force whose funny, bold and irreverent comedy will continue that legacy and further establish this special as a can’t-miss event on CBS.”

Known for her razor-sharp wit and fearless humor, Nikki Glaser has established herself as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. In August of this year, the Los Angeles Times boldly described the knock-out comic, “Nikki Glaser is suddenly the hottest name in comedy.” Previously, Glaser headlined her first critically acclaimed HBO comedy special “Good Clean Filth” in 2022 and earned an Emmy nomination for this year’s “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die,” which set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the #1 largest streaming audience for a Comedy Special in HBO Max/Max history. In 2021, Glaser launched “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP). She currently hosts and executive produces “Lovers and Liars,” the spinoff of the hit HBO Max and CW reality dating series “FBoy Island,” which Glaser hosted and executive produced for three seasons. Glaser recently wrapped her global THE GOOD GIRL stand-up tour and is currently on her ALIVE AND UNWELL tour across the country through May 2025.

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. Multi-Emmy Award®-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive producing showrunners for the 82ND GOLDEN GLOBES. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

CBS’ broadcast of the81ST ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARDS on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, averaged 10 million viewers (Nielsen Live+7-Day national ratings), up nearly +50% from last year, its largest audience since 2020. The telecast was also the third-largest live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of AMA and reach.