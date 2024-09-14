Masterchef Recap for 8/14/2024

-After a three-week hiatus, Masterchef: Generations is BACK with a two hour episode.

-The first hour has the contestants making birthday cakes. They can make any kind of cake they want, as long as it is two layers and looks as good as it tastes.

-Seeing the judges as kids is so adorable….they were all so cute.

-Anna was the winner of the last challenge, so she has a special advantage. She can choose one generation that will NOT use a stand mixer. They will instead mix everything by hand. She chooses Gen Z because they rely too much on technology.

-The judges go around to see the progress of each contestant.

-Kimberly is making a strawberry shortcake in memory of one of her favorite birthday experiences. She plans on using preserves, which the judges tell her to be careful with due to how the interact with cake.

-Gen Z is super behind due to having to mix everything by hand.

-Warren says he just turned 70 but said no candles because it would be a fire hazard.

-Becca is making a chocolate peanut butter cake.

-Rebecka is making a chocolate mayonnaise cake.

-Fatima is making a white cake with caramel and coconut with Italian meringue on top. She loved coconut candy as a kid, so this will pay homage to that.

-Arthur is making a strawberry cake.

-Kamay has a glitch with her mixer. She makes a lemon cake in honor of her birth year–1989.

-Anna is a brown butter coffee cake which is a next level version of cakes she had when growing up in Ukraine. She is also running behind.

-Fatima is getting frustrated with the hand mixing.

-Christopher is making a boozy chocolate cake based on the grown-up cakes he saw adults eating as a child.

-Geags is making a blueberry and vanilla cake.

-Fatima tries to fix the errors in her cake with a blowtorch.

-Arthur cut his fruit too big, making the cake fall apart.

-Anna continues to struggle with her cake. It keeps falling down and the more she tries the fix it, the worse it gets.

-Poor Anna is crying so hard, I just want to hug her.

-Before long, time is up and the judges take a look at each cake, giving commentary on them.

BEST CAKES:

Gen Z: Becca: She made a chocolate peanut butter cake with chocolate ganache and peanut brittle. It looks beautiful and tastes even better.

Millennials: Kamay: Her lemon confetti cake with sprinkles has the perfect blend of flavors.

Gen X: Kimberly: Her vanilla and strawberry shortcake is gorgeous and has good flavor, but could use a bit more jam.

Baby Boomers: Christopher’s black forest cake is a showstopper in terms of flavor and looks. It is also the best dish he made all season.

The winner of the night is…..Becca….therefore, saving Gen Z. She wins the immunity pin and her entire team is saved.

WORST CAKES:

Millennials: Anna: Her caramel and vanilla cake is over frosted and super dense. The whole thing is also way too sweet.

Gen X: Arthur: His strawberry and cream cake looks good on the outside, but is way too messy and simple on the inside.

Baby Boomers: Geags: His name is misspelled on the cake, which is made of vanilla and blueberries. The judges are confused about the flour in the frosting, which he tries to defend. The cake part tastes good, but the rest is inedible.

Geags and Anna are both eliminated.

HOUR 2:

-The contestants will have to cook with food that were popular when they were growing up, including microwave popcorn for Gen X, avocados for millennials oat milk for Gen Z.

-Since Becca won last time, she is not only safe from elimination, but she also will choose which team will cook from each box.

-Gen Z will cook with the millennial box.

-Millennials will cook with the Baby Boomers box.

-Gen X will cook with their own box.

-The Baby Boomers will get Gen Z box.

-Gen X feels the most pressure since they have to make a meal using different snack foods.

-As they all cook, the judges give commentary and wonder how they are able to make meals out of the random foods they were given.

-Horacio is making plant-based meatballs with eggplant and tomato sauce.

-Daniela is making ground turkey meatballs with Asian flavors, ground up hot dogs, ranch and Ramen noodles.

-Michael makes pork chops in honor of his mother, who passed away earlier this year.

-Arthur worries the judges by making a steak and egg dish that seems very ambitious for the short time period to cook.

-Murt also makes a steak dish, but pairs his with a caprese salad. Chef Gordon Ramsay tells him to get the steaks on as he is running out of time.

-The judges worry about how Daniela is going to make meatballs with ground turkey and cut up hot dogs.

-Everyone continues to cook as the judges continue to walk around and offer advice.

-Before long, time is up. Everyone is stressed and worry about what the judges will say about their food.

-The judges go around and taste each dish before choosing the top and bottom ones from each team.

BEST DISHES:

Baby Boomers: Horacio: His veggie burger croquettes, tomato sauce and sides are delicious, crispy and moist. Aaron doesn’t like the sauce, nor does Joe, so Horacio drinks it. That’s my guy!

Gen Z: Hallie: Her lemon salmon and veggies is perfectly cooked and seasoned.

Gen X: Daniela: Her chicken flavored ramen with turkey/hot dog meatball and an egg is delicious and authentic.

Millennials: Michael: His pork chop with bran flakes crust and pasta is beautifully cooked and creative.

Michael wins and gets the immunity pin. His team is also safe tonight.

WORST DISHES:

Baby Boomers: Christopher: His pan seared chicken thigh with matcha relish and jackfruit relish is so undercooked that the judges can’t even eat it.

Gen Z: Murt: His Waygu filet and sides is overcooked.

Gen X: Arthur: His NY strip steak with egg and twice mashed potato with ranch spice looks lackluster and is overcooked. The egg is undercooked.

Christopher is eliminated. He looks so sad, I just want to hug him.

More next week, stay tuned!