Masterchef Recap for 7/17/2024

-We are in the third week of competition for Fox’s Masterchef Generations. Last week, Anna won for the Millennials, which will give her a major advantage for this week’s challenge.

-The judges play a soccer game and bring everyone to the field. There will be a team challenge, where the generations will team up two by two. Since Anna won last week, she will choose the teams and be safe from elimination.

-The challenge will have the teams cook for 101 people on the LAFC. The winner will save their entire team, while one person from another generation will be eliminated.

-The Millennials will work with the Baby Boomers, while Gen X will team up with Gen Z.

-The captain of the winning team will have a huge advantage next week.

-Becca is the Blue Team captain, while Anna will be the Red Team captain.

-Each dish needs a protein, starch, veggie and sauce.

-The judges watch them cook, giving commentary on what is happening.

-Anna and Rebecka seem to butt heads as they cook their sample dish. They both have strong personalities, which causes some tension.

-The Red Team makes fish, squash, beurre blanc and couscous, while the Blue Team makes filet mignon, Brussels sprouts, polenta and a red wine sauce.

-The judges taste the sample dishes and tell them where to improve and make it stand out.

-There seems to be a lot of tension between the teammates.

-The Blue Team’s steaks are undercooked, so Chris and Adam work together to fix them. There is a lot of pressure on them, which adds more tension.

-Warren runs into issues cooking the fish, but falls behind making them.

-The players begin arriving, causing the teams to rush and finish the dishes.

-Rebecka doesn’t like Anna’s communication skills.

-The Red Team almost serves raw fish, infuriating Chef Gordon Ramsay. He tells them that they need to get it together and work as a team.

-The Blue Team has an overcooked steak, which upsets Chef Gordon Ramsay so much that he kicks it across the field.

-The food and beverage manager of the stadium is there and isn’t happy that his dish has no sauce.

-A few people send back undercooked steak. Chef Gordon Ramsay is even angrier.

-Hallie takes over the steaks and gets them cooked properly.

-The Blue Team falls behind, so the Red Team must serve their dishes without them.

-Before long, time is up, and the voting begins. It seems like both teams never got all their dishes out.

-The Red Team wins! Hugs all around!!! The Baby Boomer and Millennials are safe!

-Becca, Chris and Adam are in the bottom three, with Chris going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.