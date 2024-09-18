Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/18/2024

-This is finale night on Fox’s Masterchef! Michael, Kamay and Becca are all in the finale, joined by their families as they cook for the chance to win it all. Their former competitors are also back to cheer them on.

-The winner will get a Viking kitchen, complete with appliances, OXO kitchenware and a quarter of a million dollars.

-They will have to make a three course meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert that showcases their journey as a cook.

-Becca will honor her family, Kamay will represent her Haitian heritage, and Michael will represent his growing up years.

As they rush to the pantry, the former contestants cheer them on and try and predict who will win it all.

-Michael is making a truffle tortellini dish for his appetizer. The fresh pasta is in honor of his mom, who loved pasta Alfredo.

-Kamay and Becca banter after Kamay accidentally drops garlic and Becca almost trips.

-Becca makes a salmon dish based on one her mom made when she was a child.

-Kamay is making a habanero stew with lobster to represent Haiti.

-Everyone is supporting each other. Becca’s family seem to have a sweet bond with Kamay and offer her lots of cheers and love.

-Becca struggles with getting her salmon skin crispy and must start over. Joe talks to her and helps her calm down.

-Warren thinks the dishes all look delicious, but Kamay’s is the one he wants to try the most.

-Horacio is cheering like a proud papa to all.

-Before long, round one is done and it is time to taste each dish. The judges give the pros and cons of each before round two begins.

-Becca is making a lamb entree, Kamay is making striped bass with sides and Michael is making rack of venison with Swiss chard and blackberry wine sauce.

-The judges offer commentary and support as the final three cook their meals.

-Kamay struggles with her croquettes and worries about them getting done in time.

-Michael falls behind and gets stressed.

-Horacio continues to cheer everyone on.

-Before long, time is up and the final three present their dishes. The judges offer the pros and cons of each before we get to dessert.

-Kimberly is also thrilled to see everyone cook and is cheering on everyone like a proud mama, while Murt gives brother energy.

-Dessert time! Becca is making a berry tart with mousse and candied lemon. Kamay is making a guava rum strawberry shortcake. Michael is making a peach cobbler with white chocolate pound cake and homemade ice cream.

-Michael explains how the dessert is in honor of his mom.

-Becca has her oven at the wrong temperature and has to make quick adjustments.

-Michael adding liquid nitrogen to his dish is impressive.

-Becca is able to make her tart shells work in time! Now she must fill them up.

-Warren wants to try Becca’s, Murt wants to try Michael’s and Kimberly would love to try Kamay’s.

-Becca’s mousse is a bit too frozen to squeeze onto the tarts.

-Time is up! Group hug!

-The judges taste each dish and give the pros and cons of each one last time.

-The judges deliberate before deciding on a winner!

-The winner of Masterchef: Generations is….MICHAEL!!!! Congratulations!

-Everyone is so happy for him and gives him lots of hugs and a toast.

-Becca thanks the judges for the experience, which is so classy of her.

-It’s a wrap for this season!