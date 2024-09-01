MARTHA STEWART JOINS FOOD NETWORK AS NEWEST CHOPPED JUDGE

“As a lifestyle expert and bestselling author with millions of devoted followers and fans, Martha Stewart’s name is synonymous with perfection,” said Courtney White, Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. “Having Martha’s expertise within the newest season of Chopped further reinforces why the series has long been one of the toughest culinary competitions on television.”

On the episode premiering on June 5th, four competitors learn that they will be treated to high-end, top-dollar ingredients in their mystery baskets; but can they do justice to the culinary treasures they receive while handling the added pressure of cooking for judge Martha Stewart? A prized pork product and a spruced up baked good are some of the wonders that the chefs discover in the appetizer basket. In the entrée round, an extraordinary burger and a fancy adult beverage are part of the basket riddle. And an unusual chocolate treat and a special cake up the "wow" factor in the dessert round. More surprises await in upcoming episodes with Martha, including surprising basket ingredients such as porcini crème brûlée and wagyu cheeseburgers with gold chocolate bacon, along with unique themes and even holiday-inspired challenges that will keep competitors on their toes and the audience on the edge of their seats.

Martha Stewart is an Emmy® Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur, bestselling author of 90 books, and America’s most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Millions of people rely on Martha Stewart as a source of useful “how-to” information for all aspects of everyday living – cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care. The Martha Stewart brand reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. In 2015, Martha merged her company with Sequential Brands Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading brand management companies with a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, fashion and active categories. While continuing to oversee the brand she founded, Martha also now serves as Chief Creative Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Sequential.

