Kris Kristofferson Passes Away at 88

Sad news for the world of Hollywood tonight. Kris Kristofferson, known for his career as a country music star and actor, has died. He was 88 years old.

His family released a statement to the media via Variety:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

No cause of death was released as of press time.

In addition to making his mark in the world of country music, Kris appeared alongside Barbra Streisand in A Star is Born. He also appeared in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and Blume in Love, as well as several other projects.

As for his music, he not only was known for his singing, but also for his writing. He helped pen hits for artists such as Janis Joplin, Ray Price and Johnny Cash. He also collaborated with big names such as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, his eight children, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake and his seven grandchildren.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.