Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle

By on Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Sad news from the Royal Family tonight. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has announced that she is battling cancer. The news comes after months of speculation following her abdominal surgery in January. She had disappeared from sight, with only unconfirmed sightings and a Photoshopped picture being shown to the public. (The picture has since been retracted.)

There were many theories regarding her whereabouts, with TMZ even airing a special about the speculation just last night on Fox.

While Kate didn’t specify the type of cancer she has, she revealed that she took time to process the news and explain it to her three children (George, Charlotte and Louis) in an age-appropriate manner.

Below is the announcement she made via social media:

 

TVGrapevine sends love and prayers to Kate and her loved ones during this time.

