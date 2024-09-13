Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty in DWI Case

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty today to a reduced charge in his drunk driving case in Sag Harbor, N.Y., specifically  to “driving while ability impaired,” which is a violation under New York law.

The initial charge  was  a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

 

He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and perform 25-40 hours of community service at a nonprofit.

In addition, he will need to make a PSA and his license has been suspended.

“I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself,” the Model Behavior star told the judge, as per  the Associated Press. “I should’ve had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this.”

 

After his court appearance, he made a statement to the press, therefore, fulfilling his PSA requirement.

 

“Even if you had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

 

More details will be forthcoming as they become available.

