ID Announces New Fall Shows

This September, leading true crime network Investigation Discovery will premiere three new series: HOW (NOT) TO GET RID OF A BODY, a psychological true crime thriller exploring the lengths killers go to dispose of a body; THE REAL MURDERS ON ELM STREET, a six-part docuseries about ghastly crimes that just so happen to take place on Elm Streets across the country; and CABIN IN THE WOODS, a true-crime-meets-horror series that tracks murders committed in isolated depths of the wilderness. Below, please find more information on each series:

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body

New Series Premiering Wednesday, September 4 @ 10/9c on ID & Max

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body is a new psychological true-crime thriller exploring the outlandish lengths diabolical killers have taken to get away with murder. Each horrifying episode reveals never before seen material and recounts in-depth tales of twisted criminal masterminds who go to great lengths and efforts to concoct plans to dispose of their victims. However, the unflinching tenacity and determination of the country’s top detectives who are hellbent on solving these heinous crimes, bring to light these crimes and justice to those criminals who would have certainly gotten away with murder and been free to kill again. How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body is produced by Blackfin for Investigation Discovery.

The Real Murders on Elm Street

New Series Premiering Monday, September 9 @ 9/8c on ID & Max

The Real Murders on Elm Street is a chilling new six-part documentary series about small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder. At the heart of the series is the central question of how in a single night, these quaint residential ELM STREETS can descend from peace and tranquility into horror, senseless death, and tragedy. Each episode will examine a murder investigation that occurred on one of the many Elm Streets across America with each episode proving horror happens everywhere… The Real Murders on Elm Street is produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment for Investigation Discovery.

Cabin in the Woods

New Series Premiering Monday, September 9 @ 10/9c on ID & Max

In horror movies, nothing good ever happens to those in a cabin in the woods. In this series, true stories of ghastly, sometimes convoluted crimes take place in remote cabins around the country and for good reason: they allow those with evil intentions to carry out the most heinous of acts in peace and quiet away from prying eyes and ears. Combining hard-hitting investigative elements with spine-tingling thrills and chills, this true-crime-meets-true-horror series features the most terrifying crimes ever committed in isolated and otherwise picturesque cabin dwellings. Cabin In the Woods is produced by Blumhouse Television and ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures in association with Spring Theory.

