ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced

ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced

THE TOP 15 PRO CHEFS, SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS AND HOME COOKS ARE DRAFTED INTO THREE TEAMS IN NEXT LEVEL CHEF

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais finalize their picks as contestants compete for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a one-year mentorship!

MEET THE TOP 15 CONTESTANTS:

TEAM GORDON RAMSAY:

Chris Tzorin Professional Chef Hometown: Orange County, CA Instagram: @christzorin Jordan Torrey Social Media Chef Hometown: Tampa, FL Instagram: @farnumgrindtime Izahya Thomas Social Media Chef Hometown: Miami, FL Instagram: @zayd0lla Gabi Chappel Social Media Chef Hometown: New York, NY Instagram: @gabchappel

Wendy Bess Chui

Home Chef Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Instagram: @itswendybess

TEAM NYESHA ARRINGTON:

Ryan Von Smith Professional Chef Hometown: Scranton, PA Instagram: @chefvonmom Araceli “Ari” Pulido Professional Chef Hometown: Hollywood, CA Instagram: @kitchenprodigy Mada Abdelhamid Home Chef Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Instagram: @realdealmada Christina Miros Home Chef Hometown: River Vale, NJ Instagram: @chefchristinamiros

Alexandra Donnadio Home Chef Hometown: Hillsborough, NJ Instagram: @cookingwithzandge_s

TEAM RICHARD BLAIS:

Zach Laidlaw Professional Chef Hometown: Maui, HI Instagram: @chef_zacharia Angela Pagan Professional Chef Hometown: Atlanta, GA Instagram: @theeangelaj Matt Auckland Social Media Chef Hometown: Ingleside, IL Instagram: @chefzealand Nicole Renard Social Media Chef Hometown: Kennewick, WA Instagram: @nicole_thenomad

Lauren Smith Home Chef Hometown: Santa Monica, CA Instagram: @wanderlust_flight

The battle for the next Next Level Chef

champion continues next

Thursday at 8/7c on FOX!