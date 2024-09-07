Fox Renews Krapopolis for a Fourth Season

FOX Entertainment and its Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment have renewed the Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty, creator of Community) animated comedy Krapopolis for a fourth production season. The news was announced by Harmon during FOX’s Animation Domination panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and comes in advance of Krapopolis’ new season premiere on Sunday, September 29 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) .

The series, wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and distributed by its worldwide sales and distribution unit, FOX Entertainment Global, has been a standout for the iconic FOX Animation Domination programming block. Krapopolis recently received its first Emmy® nomination in the upcoming 76th Primetime Emmy® Awards with actress Hannah Waddingham recognized for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance as “Deliria.”

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season Four is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling on FOX Animation Domination.”

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is. The series features the voices of Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

Krapopolis is an outgrowth of Harmon’s direct animation deal with FOX Entertainment. In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis, trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her frenemies up on Mt. Olympus. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy. A true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Krapopolis is produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Steve Levy is executive producer. Alex Rubens is executive producer and showrunner.

About Dan Harmon:

Writer, producer, creator and actor Dan Harmon is the Emmy-winning creator/executive producer of the comedy series Community, the creator/executive producer of Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty, and creator and executive producer of FOX’s Krapopolis. Rick & Morty premiered in December of 2013 and quickly became a ratings hit, breaking records as the #1 comedy in key demos and garnering consecutive Emmy wins for Outstanding Animated Program. In 2018, Adult Swim renewed the series for 70 new episodes. Community, which ran for five seasons on NBC and a sixth on Yahoo, was recognized with multiple Emmy nominations, Critics Choice Awards, and more accolades. In 2014, Harmon starred in the documentary Harmontown, which chronicled his live podcast tour by the same name, and in 2015 executive produced the Oscar-nominated animated feature film Anomalisa. Harmon’s projects currently in various stages of production include Strange Planet (Apple TV+), the latest season of Rick & Morty, Krapopolis (FOX), and the highly anticipated Community movie.

About FOX Entertainment:

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party platforms worldwide. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 and today includes three key business segments: FOX Television Network, FOX Entertainment Studios and worldwide content sales and licensing unit FOX Entertainment Global.

While maintaining its leadership in linear television with an exceptional slate of original series – including Rescue: HI-Surf, Doc, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Masked Singer, The Floor, The Simpsons, Animal Control, Murder in a Small Town, The Cleaning Lady, Hell’s Kitchen and LEGO Masters – FOX Entertainment is growing its portfolio of studio engines, business operations and library of owned original content.

To date, the FOX Entertainment Studios division includes the in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment with hits The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune, and its scripted content studio featuring comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch and signature drama series The Way Home and Chicken Sisters. The unit also oversees the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment with animated comedies including Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Hazbin Hotel and Universal Basic Guys; entertainment platform TMZ with its tentpole primetime series TMZ Investigates; its new independent film label Tideline Entertainment with inaugural releases including First Time Female Director, Ponyboi and Beacon; and the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with iconic chef Gordon Ramsay, featuring new food-themed original series such as Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and Idiot Sandwich, as well as the new next-gen global food brand and entertainment platform Bite.

As a global content creator and production partner, FOX Entertainment Studios collaborates with studios and platforms worldwide, including Disney/Hulu, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple+, Hallmark, TelevisaUnivision, UK’s Channel 4, France’s TF1, German’s ProSieben, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Australia’s Foxtel and FOX-owned streamer Tubi.