Fox Announces Full Fall 2024 Schedule

Fox Announces Full Fall 2024 Schedule

FOX is set to deliver a 2024-2025 television season filled with all-new original entertainment, and today announces premiere dates for its fall 2024 schedule, including new and returning scripted, unscripted and animation series.

Commenting on the fall season and beyond, FOX Television Network President Michael Thorn said: “This year, we created a terrific collection of originals that deepens our network’s legacy of delivering unexpected, unforgettable characters and stories. We’re bullish about the future and optimistic about the fun and engaging entertainment in store for our viewers everywhere.”

The fall season kicks off with the series premiere of all-new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys on Sunday, Sept. 8 , immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-8:30PM ET/5:00-5:30PM PT, live to all time zones). From creators Adam and Craig Malamut (Sports Friends, Game of Zones, The Champions), Universal Basic Guys centers on brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who, after losing their jobs at the hot dog factory to robots, are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. Universal Basic Guys is co-produced by FOX Entertainment through its Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. The series is executive produced by Adam and Craig Malamut. Dan Lagana (American Vandal) is executive producer and showrunner for Season One. FOX Entertainment recently gave Universal Basic Guys an early Season Two renewal. Rob Rosell (Dave, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will serve as executive producer and showrunner for Season Two.

New pulse-pounding Hawaii-set lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from prolific, award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), will make its series debut with a special premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22 , immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00PM ET/5:00-6:00PM PT, live to all time zones). Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. The series stars Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth, Bad Behaviour), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries, John Tucker Must Die), Adam Demos (Sex / Life, UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus, Aquaman), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Doogie Kameāloha M.D), and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico). In addition, Sea Shimooka (3 Body Problem, Arrow), Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Ian Anthony Dale (The Resident) will appear in recurring roles. Rescue: HI-Surf is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Matt Kester created the series. Kester, John Wells and Daniele Nathanson are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Jontow (John Wells Productions) is also an executive producer. Wells directed the series’ first two episodes, and Kester and Nathanson are writers on the series with Kester writing the series premiere.

Firefighter drama 9-1-1: Lone Star begins its fifth season on Monday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the time-period premiere of Rescue: HI-Surf (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Starring Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone Star follows members of Austin’s 126 Fire Department led by Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) who, along with his adult son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), moved to Texas to help rebuild the firehouse which had experienced a tragedy of its own. His team of diverse and qualified first responders include widowed Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres), Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack), who was the sole survivor of Austin’s original 126 house after a rescue call ended in tragedy; Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam), an adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim; Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith), a transgender male firefighter, who bravely decided to transition on the job in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes; and rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez (Julian Works). Settling into his new home, T.K. caught the eye of police officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) and the two began a romantic relationship eventually marrying in the Season Four finale. T.K hung up his firefighter helmet to become a full-time paramedic under Tommy’s guidance and works closely with fellow paramedic Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker). In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion. Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder. 9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe, Carly Soteras and Wolfe Coleman are executive producers.

All new murder mystery series Murder in a Small Town will have a special 90-minute series premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24 (8:00-9:30 PM ET/PT). Based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright, originally optioned by Soapbox Productions, and starring Rossif Sutherland (Reign, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty and the Beast), Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland), who moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. He’ll quickly learn that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets and will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Kreuk stars as Cassandra Lee, a local librarian who becomes Karl’s muse, foil and romantic interest. Mya Lowe (My Life with the Walter Boys, Yellowjackets), Savonna Spracklin (Two-Spirit Odyssey, Wildhood), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica, The Watchful Eye) and Fritzy-Klevans Destine (The Boys, Superman & Lois) recur in the series, which also features special guest stars James Cromwell (Babe, Succession), Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia), Paula Patton (The Perfect Match, Precious) and Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek). Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment. Murder in a Small Town is produced in British Columbia, with Ian Weir (Arctic Air, Edgemont) serving as head writer/executive producer, Milan Cheylov (24, The Cleaning Lady) executive-producing and directing multiple episodes of the program, and Nick Orchard (Soapbox Productions), Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts) and Jon Cotton also serving as executive producers.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 , Murder in a Small Town moves to its regular time period (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the season two premiere of crime anthology series Accused (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Accused is a collection of intense and topical human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, each episode opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others — forever. Season Two will feature cinematic auspices and production values anchored by acclaimed actors, including Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Danny Pino andNick Cannon. The first season was headlined by Oscar, Tony and Emmy-winning talent including Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Betsy Brandt, Keith Carradine, Aisha Dee, Jason Ritter and directors Billy Porter, Marlee Matlin, Tazbah Chavez and Michael Chiklis. Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment, and executive-produced and developed for American television by Howard Gordon, and executive-produced by Alex Gansa , David Shore, Erin Gunn, Daniel Pearle, Milan Cheylov, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Gordon and Pearle serve as co-showrunners. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

The Masked Singer unmasks its twelfth season beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the Season Two premiere of broadcast television’s #1 game show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The Masked Singer reaches new heights in its twelfth season with all-new special theme nights celebrating huge blockbuster IP and music from iconic superstars. Additionally, new this season, clues will be hidden everywhere – embedded in costumes, in song choices, packages and on-stage moments. See if you can spot them! The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside fan favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora. The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Rosie Seitchik, Craig Plestis and Cannon serve as executive producers. Seitchik serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Based on the fast-growing global format, The Floor premiered in the U.S. in January 2024, when its debut marked FOX’s most-watched Tuesday unscripted debut in more than 13 years, FOX’s largest total multiplatform audience for an unscripted debut in two years and the network’s most-streamed gameshow debut ever. Created by John de Mol’s Talpa (Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Voice) and produced by Eureka Productions (Farmer Wants a Wife, The Quiz With Balls), the upcoming second season of The Floor, will be bigger than ever as now 100 contestants (up from 81 in Season One) will stand their ground on a massive, interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner must then choose – do they go on the offensive to dominate more of the board? Or do they let The Floor choose a new challenger? The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing grand prize. Talpa is the creator and owner of The Floorformat. The Floor is produced by Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage. John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Sean O’Riordan serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as executive producer / showrunner, and Rob Lowe is producer.

On Thursday, Sept. 26 , Hell’s Kitchen (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) makes its Season 23 premiere, followed by the Season Three premiere of Crime Scene Kitchen,hosted by Joel McHale (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Gordon Ramsay returns in an all-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, themed “Head Chefs Only!” Thanks to the culinary boom of the last 30 years, good chefs have more skills in their arsenal than ever before. But Chef Ramsay knows one critical skill for a great chef remains elusive and rare: leadership. And Chef Ramsay is looking for the ultimate leader to fill a very special position in his empire. So, for this historic season, filmed for the first time on the east coast at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, where one of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants is located, Chef Ramsay is focusing his search on one specific group: Head Chefs Only! This talented crop of chefs will come from all ages, backgrounds, culinary specialties, and restaurant types. But whether that restaurant is a tiny mom-and-pop shop or sports a large fine-dining brigade, these chefs are used to calling the shots. Line cooks need not apply. And with such proven leaders in his kitchen, Chef Ramsay is setting the bar higher than ever before. The challenges…tougher. The opinions… stronger. The drama…louder. These alpha head chefs will battle it out in the ultimate ego blender to prove they have the culinary skills and leadership mettle to command Chef Ramsay’s kitchen. Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Crime Scene Kitchen, hosted by Joel McHale (Animal Control) and featuring chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp as judges, returns this fall for an epic third season with an all-new theme. This season, six pairs of family members and six pairs of friends go head-to-head to see who works better together in the kitchen. In this culinary guessing game, these baking duos must decode and decipher what was made in their kitchen with only crumbs, food trails and humorous hints as clues, and then they must recreate the tasty treat, attempting to best capture its original form and flavor in order to win a $100,000 grand prize. Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The full iconic “FOX Animation Domination” block premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 , with all-new seasons of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), the time-period premiere of Universal Basic Guys (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Bob’s Burgers (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Krapopolis (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy recently won its 37th Emmy Award and will begin its 36th season this fall. In The Simpsons Season 36 premiere, Bart celebrates the most shocking birthday party of his entire life — one that might just change everyone in Springfield forever. Season 36 also brings two terrifying Halloween episodes! In “Treehouse of Horror XXXV,” giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called…Denim. In the bonus fright-fest, “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” a tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world. The Simpsons Season 36 is exploding with amazing stories! Grampa reveals his secret past as a 1980s-era private detective, The Simpsons encounter death on vacation at a high-end resort in “Yellow Lotus,” and Lisa has a blazing misadventure in the dark world of Capital City’s downtown art scene. The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Universal Basic Guys makes its time-period premiere as part of the “Animation Domination” line-up. This season, Mark and Hank try to reconnect with their primal roots by purchasing an automatic heat-seeking crossbow to hunt deer; Mark buys a championship football ring on eBay and leverages it to get special treatment from his hometown team; and Mark wants to get Tammy a fancy exotic animal for their anniversary but can only afford a former laboratory chimpanzee, who promptly rips off his face.

Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers returns for its 15th season. The series centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob and Linda and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. This season, Bob must face his fears and join Louise in a father-daughter boogie boarding competition; Tina becomes the columnist for the anonymous “Ask an Eighth Grader” advice column; and when the Belchers’ landlord, Mr. Fischoeder, offers them two months free rent in exchange for catering an important reception at his house, the family must do everything they can to ensure the event goes perfectly. Bob’s Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

Krapopolis, the animated comedy from Emmy Award-winner, creator, and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) is set in mythical ancient Greece, and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. In the upcoming season, the city is overrun with debauchery as the annual Ice Week festival comes to Krapopolis; Deliria and Shlub want to prove to Tytannis that they understand the value of human life but keep accidentally killing the servants; and in order to get Krapopolis on the newly-invented map, Tyrannis enlists Hippocampus to open the city’s first restaurant. Krapopolis is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Steve Levy is executive producer. Alex Rubens is executive producer and showrunner.

Additional series to premiere in the 2024-2025 season include Dramas: Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, and Doc; Comedies: Animal Control, Family Guy, Going Dutch, The Great North and Grimsburg; Unscripted: Extracted, LEGO Masters, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Next Level Chef, The Real Full Monty and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2024 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Sunday, Sept. 8 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader):

8:00-8:30 PM Universal Basic Guys (Series Premiere, Live in all time zones)

8:30-9:00 PM Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode, Live in all time zones)

9:00-10:00 PM The Great North (All New Episodes)

Sunday, Sept. 15

8:00-8:30 PM Universal Basic Guys (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM The Great North (All New Episodes)

Sunday, Sept. 22 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader):

8:00-9:00 PM Rescue: HI-Surf (Series Premiere, live in all time zones)

9:00-9:30 PM Universal Basic Guys (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

Monday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1: Lonestar (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Rescue: HI-Surf (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:30 PM Murder in a Small Town (Special 90-minute Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM The Masked Singer (Season 12 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM The Floor (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (Season 23 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3 Premiere)

Fridays, beginning Sept. 13

8:00 PM-CC ET/ FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

5:00 PM-CC PT

Saturdays (ONGOING)

7:00-10:30 PM Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 29

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Season 36 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM Bob’s Burgers (Season 15 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Krapopolis (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct.1

8:00-9:00 PM Accused (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Murder in a Small Town (Time Period Premiere)