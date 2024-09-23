Food Network October 2024 Schedule

Food Network October 2024 Schedule

Food Network’s October schedule welcomes all things Halloween this season with fan-favorite series and killer finales. On Tuesday, October 1st at 8pm, the Chopped: Legends tournament comes to an electrifying conclusion as the best of the best face off to see who can emerge victorious in the finale fight to win $25,000 in cash, $25,000 for charity and legendary status! Then, Guy’s Grocery Games wraps up its biggest team tournament yet on Wednesday, October 2nd at 9pm, as the two highest-scoring all-star teams face off for the Relay Rumble Championship trophies and the $60,000 grand prize! On Monday, October 7th at 8pm, hosts Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown challenge four fan-favorite kid bakers to celebrate the two extremes of Halloween – scary and sweet – before a shocking twist puts the $10,000 prize of baking tools and equipment on the line in the Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good Halloween special. Then, it’s back-to-back epic finales starting with Halloween Wars on Sunday, October 27th at 9pm where the last two teams standing create their largest displays yet as Jonathan Bennett, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira decide who will be checking out with the Halloween Wars championship title and the $25,000 grand prize! Up next at 10pm, Outrageous Pumpkins host Damaris Phillips tasks the final all-star teams with turning a classic children’s story into a scary tale. Judges Terri Hardin, Dan Langan and Duff Goldman decide who lives happily ever after, earning one team the title of Outrageous Pumpkins All-Stars Champions, the hallowed prize belt and $50,000. Then, on Monday, October 28th at 9pm, host John Henson challenges the final bakers to create desserts that will be “dissected” by judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell as they compete in the epic finale of Halloween Baking Championship for the winning title and the $25,000 prize! Finally, Last Bite Hotel comes to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday, October 29th at 9pm as host Tituss Burgess welcomes three VIP guests to the hotel, Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Cat Cora and Jose Garces. At the end of the final two courses, the most resourceful and talented chef will take home the grand prize of $25,000. Also in primetime, don’t miss new episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. In daytime, catch premieres of Be My Guest with Ina Garten, The Kitchen, and The Pioneer Woman.

FOOD NETWORK PRIMETIME PREMIERE EPISODES

Chopped

– Premiering Tuesday, October 1st at 8pm – “Legends: Grand Finale” – TOURNAMENT FINALE

The best of the best face off to see who can emerge victorious in the tournament finale fight to win $25,000 in cash, $25,000 for charity and legendary status! Each returning champion has the judge who tapped them for this tournament as their sous chef. Will communication issues cause any problems in the appetizer round as the teams attempt to make amazing first plates that include two interesting pork products? Emotions run high in a frantic second round, as the teams rush to make great duck entrées. Then, an unpopular canned product in the dessert basket is unlikely to be the most difficult obstacle the chefs face in an intense last round.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Marcus Samuelsson

– Premiering Tuesday, October 8th at 8pm – “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage”

Four chefs bring traditions and pride into play as they celebrate their Hispanic culinary cultures. A sweet surprise and a fungus delicacy make for an interesting pair in the appetizer basket. Then, the chefs seek to honor their families’ homelands as they race to create great fish entrées, while ambitious plans in the dessert round result in one chef racing to come up with a plan B.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Franco Noriega, Daniela Soto-Innes, Claudette Zepeda

– Premiering Tuesday, October 15th at 8pm – “Fermented Rice Rice Baby”

Four feisty chefs share their love of cooking by showcasing their unique personalities on the plate, but a time-consuming flex threatens one competitor’s chances of finishing the first round. Then, the judges get excited over fantastic pork and kohlrabi entrée plates, and a fermented find is a head-scratcher in the dessert basket.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Elena Besser, Maneet Chauhan, Chris Santos

– Premiering Tuesday, October 22nd at 8pm– “Big Fat Greek Kitchen”

Opa! Working with Mediterranean classics and surprises in the baskets, four chefs try to stand out while honoring their shared culinary playbook. The competitors feast their eyes on a special cookie in the appetizer basket, which appears to be staring back. Then, the chefs get a leg up with lamb in the entrée round and are inspired by nostalgic favorites in the dessert basket.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Amanda Freitag, Nilou Motamed, George Pagonis

– Premiering Tuesday, October 29th at 8pm – “Zhoug-topia”

Four chefs compete to make a jiggly surprise in the appetizer basket work in their fish dishes. Then in the entrée round, the chefs zip into action to use zhoug — a tasty Middle Eastern condiment — correctly in their creations, while an oddly colored citrus fruit meets mooncake in the dessert basket.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Esther Choi, Marc Murphy, Kwame Onwuachi

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

– Premiering Friday, October 4th at 9pm – “Wide World of Chefs”

On this trip, Guy Fieri’s takin’ it global with some funky, fresh chefs! First, there’s next-level Latin in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J., putting out family-inspired eats like killer croquettes and the-bomb birria. Then, a Cambridge, Mass., joint is mashin’ it all up with top-tier Turkish dumplings and craveable Korean crab mac. And an out-of-bounds soul food spot in Indianapolis is firin’ up generational flavor with a fully-loaded fried chicken and corn platter, plus dynamite chicken and dumplings.

– Premiering Friday, October 11th at 9pm – “Home Cooked Flavor”

This trip, Guy Fieri’s diggin’ creative home-cooked comfort! First, baked goods take center stage at a joint in Somerville, Mass., makin’ savory scones and stackin’ sweet-and-tangy meatloaf on English muffins. Then, just outside Columbus, Ohio, a distillery is complementing cocktails with elevated eats like the-bomb barbacoa nachos and off-the-chain chicken and biscuits. And a mom-and-pop soul food spot in Indianapolis is platin’ family faves like Grandma’s signature chicken and dumplings, plus a killer collard green grilled cheese.

– Premiering Friday, October 18th at 9pm – “Burgers, Bone Marrow and Bangladesh”

This trip, Guy Fieri’s grabbing burgers, marrow and big-deal Bangladeshi eats! First, an East Boston whisky joint is taking pub grub to the next level with a smokin’ smash burger and prime-time pesto mozzarella sammie. Then, a Minneapolis spot is servin’ up Ethiopian-inspired creative plates like flavor-bursting bone marrow and lip-smacking lavender nori shrimp. And in Columbus, Ohio, a Top Chef and GGG alumnus is dishing out the-bomb Bengali-American fare with spice-forward fried rice and chicken, plus legit lamb on craveable crunch bread.

– Premiering Friday, October 25th at 9pm – “Triple D Nation: Risotto, Rellenos and Red Snapper”

This trip, Guy Fieri’s eating his way through risotto, relleno and red snapper. First, a renovated mansion in Atlanta is still plating up not-your-average pub grub like a rockin’ rabbit sausage cavatelli and out-of-bounds oyster mushroom risotto. Then, a roadside Mexican joint in Anthem, Ariz., is dishing out scratch-made faves with their killer carnitas and real deal rellenos, while in Arlington, Texas, Jamaican eats are going strong with jammin’ jerk chicken and a succulent snapper.

Guy’s Grocery Games

– Premiering Wednesday, October 2nd at 9pm – “All-Star Relay Rumble: Finale” – TOURNAMENT FINALE

It’s the finale of Guy Fieri’s wild tournament as the two highest-scoring all-star teams face off in the ultimate relay rumble. The first chefs on each team are given $40 to make a high-end dinner on a budget, and the second chefs must shop for a dessert with whatever money is left over. The final chefs do their best to complete the dishes their teammates started and present them to the judges. The winning team receives the Relay Rumble Championship trophies and the $60,000 grand prize!

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Stephanie Izard, Marcus Samuelsson, Michael Voltaggio

– Premiering Wednesday, October 9th at 9pm – “All-Star Grocery Rush-a-Thon”

Four of the food world’s finest and fastest chefs compete in Guy Fieri’s quickest game, Grocery Rush. First, the chefs shop, create and plate an upscale dinner in just 20 minutes using only the ingredients they can fit in the world’s smallest grocery bag. Then, the bouncing balls in the food pyramid select the mandatory protein, food whammy and short cooking time for their fried feast. The winning all-star gets to rush around Flavortown Market on a shopping spree worth up to $20,000.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Mei Lin, Damaris Phillips, Troy Johnson

– Premiering Wednesday, October 16th at 9pm – “Beat the Judges: Express Lane”

Guy Fieri challenges three experienced chefs who know how to make each ingredient count to prepare their best pork dish using only ten items. The winner earns an automatic $15,000, while the other chefs are eliminated. The winning chef can then wager up to $5,000 of their earnings in a second express lane battle against the all-star judge of their choice. Chef and Judge must make their seafood favorite using only nine items from either the odd or even aisles — all depending on the flip of a coin.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Maneet Chauhan, Rocco DiSpirito, Crista Luedtke, Jonathon Sawyer

– Premiering Wednesday, October 23rd at 9pm – “Bad to the Bacon”

Guy Fieri invites four chefs with a passion for pork to smoke the competition with sizzling bacon dishes. First, they must prepare their signature bacon dish using only the ingredients they can buy with the meager funds in their piggy banks. The chefs then prove they can do “swine dining” by preparing a high-end bacon dish that features the fruit they won in a game of Piggleball. The winning chef brings home the bacon — up to $20,000!

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Maneet Chauhan, Damaris Phillips, Joe Sasto

– Premiering Wednesday, October 30th at 9pm – “Discount Dinners: Beat the Judges”

Three chefs known for their culinary chops and cost-saving skills take on a high-stakes budget battle. Guy Fieri challenges them to prepare four plates of their signature dinner with only $25. The winner earns an automatic $10,000 and can double their wager in a second budget battle against the all-star judge of their choice. Chef and Judge must search for a cart containing the free protein they want to use in their winning dish, but the better the protein, the smaller the budget that goes with it.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Tiffani Faison, Adam Sobel

Halloween Baking Championship

– Premiering Monday, October 7th at 9pm – “Rotten and Forgotten Desserts”

Oh no! An ancient mummy is haunting the Fermentation Lab, munching on umami-filled ingredients like stinky cheese. This gives John Henson the idea for “umummy” desserts, and he tasks the bakers with creating sweet mummy treats that feature umami ingredients like red miso, aged parmesan, gochujang or soy sauce. Then, it’s “bone appetit” for judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell as the bakers get inspired by the lab skeleton, Skelly, to create Skelly’s forgotten desserts, where they must use Halloween mini chocolate bars to create skeletal desserts.

– Premiering Monday, October 14th at 9pm – “Wizard of Labs”

To celebrate 85 years of the wonderful Wizard of Oz, John Henson is in the lab’s atmospheric chamber measuring the velocity of tornado desserts so that the bakers can honor Dorothy’s rough trip to Oz. Then, the bakers visit the acid pit, where the spirits have been melting things. Inspired by those who have melted before, especially the Wicked Witch of the West, the bakers make melted witch desserts to appease the spirits, as well as judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell.

– Premiering Monday, October 21st at 9pm – “Otherworldly Treats”

John Henson catches a spirit doing some imaging in the X-ray room! The films the spirits have been taking of themselves are monstrous, and John wants the bakers to use these X-rays as templates for build-a-spirit desserts. Then, the bakers enter the lab basement where the portal to the underworld is kept locked behind a secure heavy door, but lately ghouls have been letting all sorts of otherworldly creatures out! The bakers make a portal entremet that reveals an otherworldly creature to judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell.

– Premiering Monday, October 28th at 9pm – “The Past Comes Back to Haunt You” – SEASON FINALE

The final bakers take on two very difficult challenges inspired by the past — all leading up to a time-traveling monster mash! In the Dissection Lab, John Henson works on some gross anatomy, and he asks the bakers to create desserts with gummy hearts that will be “dissected” by judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell. Then in the Quantum Physics Lab, John hops into a time machine and journeys to the ancient past for inspirations like medieval vampires and early aliens for time travel cakes. The best baker heads into the future with the Halloween Baking Championship title and the $25,000 prize!

Halloween Wars

– Premiering Sunday, October 6th at 9pm – “Monster Trick-or-Treat”

Host Jonathan Bennett challenges the teams of cake, pumpkin and sugar artists to design a scene showing the chaos that ensues when the monsters go trick-or-treating, and each team must highlight one member’s skill in their display. First up, pumpkin! In the end, judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira send one team home with an empty candy bag.

– Premiering Sunday, October 13th at 9pm – “Love Sucks”

Host Jonathan Bennett asks the remaining teams to reveal what it looks like when a vampire goes on a date, along with everything that could go wrong. The teams must highlight their cake artist’s skill by incorporating a tasting element into the main character before judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira decide who won’t be getting a second date.

– Premiering Sunday, October 20th at 9pm – “Mother Nature Bites Back”

Host Jonathan Bennett challenges the semi-finalists to imagine what would happen when nature fights back against humans. With the sugar artist in the hot seat, each display must have an element of the attacking nature made entirely out of sugar! Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira determine which two survivors have what it takes to battle it out for the title of Halloween Wars champion and $25,000!

– Premiering Sunday, October 27th at 9pm – “Haunted Hotel on Halloween Night” – SEASON FINALE

For their final challenge, the last two teams standing create their largest displays yet: the spookiest hotels on Earth! It’s up to Jonathan Bennett, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira to decide who will be checking out with the Halloween Wars championship title and the $25,000 grand prize!

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good – Premiering Monday, October 7th at 8pm – HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Four fan-favorite kid bakers return to celebrate the two extremes of Halloween — scary and sweet! Hosts Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown challenge the bakers to make pull-apart Halloween cupcakes with a scary ingredient and one of the hottest peppers on the planet: a ghost pepper! Ghoulish ghost peppers aren’t the only things scaring these bakers as a shocking twist puts the $10,000 prize of baking tools and equipment on the line.

Last Bite Hotel

– Premiering Tuesday, October 1st at 9pm – “A Steak Through the Heart”

Host Tituss Burgess asks the six remaining chefs to team up and create a steak feast for VIP guest Poppy O’Toole. While one team doesn’t have any steak, the other lacks Poppy’s favorite ingredient: potatoes. With limited ingredients on hand, the chefs must lean on their creativity and hope to inherit the best produce, protein and pantry items from a dearly departed colleague. As the competition heats up, the chefs carefully decide how to handle both their ingredients and their competition. One wrong move is all it takes to find yourself in Room 13.

– Premiering Tuesday, October 8th at 9pm – “Oodles of Noodles”

Host Tituss Burgess asks the remaining five chefs to create a stunning noodle dish for VIP guest and Iron Chef Michael Symon, using an ingredient bequeathed to them by a recently eliminated chef along with their own dwindling ingredients. The winning chef will inherit the rest of the bequeathed trunk, but the bottom two competitors will face off in a sudden-death cooking round highlighting the humble pickled egg. The losing chef will be forced into the mysterious Room 13, never to be seen again.

– Premiering Tuesday, October 15th at 9pm – “Fire and Ice”

Host Tituss Burgess welcomes VIP guests Esther Choi and Judy Joo, who request something spicy for dinner from the remaining four chefs. After their impressive fiery dishes, the competitors are asked to use even more of their precious resources to make something icy cool to soothe their guests’ burning mouths, but it’s worth it in order to stay in the game and stay out of Room 13.

– Premiering Tuesday, October 22nd at 9pm– “A Midnight Check-In”

Host Tituss Burgess has only three chefs remaining on his kitchen staff as he welcomes VIP guest Andrew Zimmern for a very late check-in to the hotel, and the exhausted competitors must make a midnight snack to be delivered to Andrew’s room. In the morning, it’s every chef for themselves as they use their dwindling resources to create stunning breakfast dishes in an attempt to avoid Room 13 and be one step closer to a trunk filled with $25,000.

– Premiering Tuesday, October 29th at 9pm – “The Last Bite” – SEASON FINALE

Host Tituss Burgess welcomes three VIP guests to the hotel, Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Cat Cora and Jose Garces. The guests are hungry for a three-course meal, but one competitor will be sent to Room 13 after the tasting of the first course. At the end of the final two courses, the most resourceful and talented chef will take home the grand prize of $25,000.

Outrageous Pumpkins

– Premiering Sunday, October 6th at 10pm – “All Stars: Special Pumpkins Unit”

Host Damaris Phillips invites veteran judge Terri Hardin and guest judge Dan Langan to the patch in order to bear witness to a crime scene. She tasks each team of all-stars with carving a specific spooky crime location, a peccant perpetrator and a monstrous murder weapon. Fortunately for all, the Special Pumpkins Unit is on the case.

– Premiering Sunday, October 13th at 10pm– “All Stars: Battling Beasts”

The all-stars competition heats up as host Damaris Phillips invites the remaining carvers into a mad scientist’s lab, where they will create two horrifying hybrid beasts battling each other in an epic duel. The artists push their limits as they work to impress resident judge Terri Hardin and guest judge Kim Miles, interior designer extraordinaire, but a last-minute disaster forces one team to scramble with only seconds to go.

– Premiering Sunday, October 20th at 10pm– “Witches and Wizards and Warlocks, Oh My!”

Host Damaris Phillips challenges the remaining teams to bring everything they’ve got to ensure their spot in the all-star grand finale. To move on, the teams create their own supernatural-themed stories, contend with another jarring jump scare and carve their way into the minds of veteran judge Terri Harden and special effects designer Anthony Kosar.

– Premiering Sunday, October 27th at 10pm– “All Stars: Scarytales” – SEASON FINALE

The final all-star teams looking to be named rulers of the pumpkin patch find out not every fairy tale has a happy ending as host Damaris Phillips tasks them with turning a classic children’s story into a scary tale. Judges Terri Hardin, Dan Langan and Duff Goldman decide who lives happily ever after, earning one team the title of Outrageous Pumpkins All-Stars Champions, the hallowed prize belt and $50,000.

FOOD NETWORK DAYTIME PREMIERE EPISODES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

– Premiering Sunday, October 6th at 12pm – “Julia Louis-Dreyfus”

The incredible 11-time Emmy-winning actor, comedian, writer and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Ina Garten at the barn, where she shares her amazing stories about the challenges at Saturday Night Live, life lessons learned from the iconic female guests on her podcast, “Wiser Than Me,” and her favorite standout Seinfeld moments. Julia loves eggs and bacon, so Ina welcomes her with a Country French Omelette before hosting a Beatty’s Chocolate Cake frosting and piping masterclass.

– Premiering Sunday, October 13th at 12pm – “Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee-Colbert”

The amazing talk show host, comedian, writer and producer Stephen Colbert and producer Evie McGee-Colbert visit Ina Garten for a wonderful day at the barn. Ina invites them in with Sour Cream Coffee Cake before digging deep and talking about live TV make-or-break moments, Stephen’s toughest interviews, and the highs and lows of writing a cookbook with your spouse. Then, the Colberts hit the kitchen with two recipes from their new cookbook, Green Goddess Dip and Capri Sunset Cocktails.

– Premiering Sunday, October 20th at 12pm – “Wendell Pierce”

Award-winning actor and producer Wendell Pierce joins Ina Garten for cooking and conversation at the barn. Ina serves Raspberry Corn Muffins for breakfast and shows Wendell how to pipe them with raspberry jam. Then, Ina learns about his amazing rise to fame, incredible family history, career challenges and gritty roles on stage and screen. Wendell loves seafood, so Ina teaches him to make a delicious one-pan Summer Skillet with Clams, Sausage and Corn.

– Premiering Sunday, October 27th at 12pm – “Ann Patchett”

Award-winning novelist Ann Patchett joins Ina Garten for a fun-filled day at the barn. Ann’s bestselling book, “Tom Lake,” is set on a cherry orchard, so Ina welcomes her with a simple country dessert, Cherry Clafouti. Ann shares childhood revelations, her winning formula to writing nine bestsellers and why she decided to open a bookstore in Nashville. For lunch, they share Charlie Bird’s Farro Salad with Ina’s Jammy Eggs and Ann’s favorite Roasted Cauliflower, one delicious grain salad two ways.

The Kitchen

– Premiering Saturday, October 12th at 11am– “Fall’s Finest”

The Kitchen hosts create a cozy menu full of fall’s finest recipes! They showcase the season’s best produce with Katie Lee Biegel’s Beet Crostata with Agrodolce, Sunny Anderson’s Easy Acorn Squash Soup and Jeff Mauro’s Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Caramelized Fennel and Apple. Then Geoffrey Zakarian serves dessert Iron Chef style with his Spiced Pavlova with Roasted Pears and an Amaretto Sour.

– Premiering Saturday, October 19th at 11am– “Meal Mashups”

The Kitchen crew mashes up some favorite meals and turns them into new and exciting culinary creations! A signature soup meets pasta bake in Jeff Mauro’s French Onion Soup Mac and Cheese, and Geoffrey Zakarian brings a takeout staple to the morning with his Breakfast Fried Rice. Then, Sunny Anderson serves her Twice Baked Lasagna Potato, and Katie Lee Biegel has a sweet and creamy treat with her Candy Cheese Ball.

The Pioneer Woman

– Premiering Saturday, October 5th at 10am– “All About Ladd”

Ree Drummond shines a spotlight on her husband, Ladd, when she makes Ultimate Breakfast Bakes for him to take to their son Bryce at college. Then, she shares Ladd’s Prime Rib with delicious jus — his all-time favorite — with enough leftovers for epic Prime Rib Sandwiches or a quick and easy Prime Rib Salad. Finally, Ree treats her chocoholic rancher to an awesome Double Chocolate Shake.

– Premiering Saturday, October 19th at 10am– “Element of Surprise”

Ree Drummond is using unexpected ingredients in delicious ways. First, she adds ale to an incredible loaded Beer Cheese Soup, and pork stars in a delicious Pork Belly Crouton Salad that’s out of this world. Then, maple syrup elevates Ree’s quick and easy Maple Brown Butter Ravioli, and frozen jalapeno dust and potato chips take Cowboy Chocolate Bark to the next level.

– Premiering Saturday, October 26th at 10am– “The Great Kitchen Clean-Out”

Ree Drummond is cleaning out her kitchen by turning leftovers into amazing dishes. She starts in the pantry with Brown Sugar Buttermilk Waffles with a sensational brown sugar syrup and uses her frozen odds and ends to build a perfect Cheesy Freezer Chicken Pot Pie. Then, the fridge scraps are in the spotlight in a Loaded Egg Salad Sandwich, and a final run through the pantry turns into a Bean and Bacon Soup, a well-earned lunch for Ladd, who’s spending the morning moving cattle.

