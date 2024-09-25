The Flash – Enter Flashtime Trailer

THE FLASH “Enter Flashtime” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Ratings TBD) (HDTV)

JESSE QUICK AND JAY GARRICK TEAM UP WITH THE FLASH — When a nuclear bomb detonates in downtown Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin), Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) and Jay Garrick (guest star John Wesley Shipp) slow down time by entering Flashtime. As everyone in the city is frozen, the three speedsters push themselves to the breaking point to save the city and everyone in it. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Sterling Gates (#415). Original airdate 3/6/2018.

