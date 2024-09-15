Five Arrests Made in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

Five people have been arrested in connection with Matthew Perry’s death. They are accused of allegedly conspiring to supply the Friends star with ketamine.

Two doctors, Matthew’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Jasveen Sangha (know as the Ketamine Queen) and Erik Fleming were among those charged.

Jasveen is said to have administered the fatal dose, while Kenneth allegedly supplied him with shots of the drug regularly. Erik allegedly was the one to deliver the drugs to Matthew’s home.

Both Kenneth and Erik have already copped plea deals for their roles in Matthew’s death, while another defendant is expected to plead guilty.

The Odd Couple actor died in October due to a ketamine overdose. Kenneth is the one who found him dead later that day.

This is a developing story.