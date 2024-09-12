Fall 2024 ABC Schedule Announced

Fall 2024 ABC Schedule Announced

ABC announced today premiere dates for the network’s action-packed fall, featuring previously announced fan-favorite series, high-octane new dramas and “The Bachelor” franchise’s newest iteration. This news comes on the heels of the network closing out the 2023-2024 season as No. 1 in entertainment among Adults 18-49 for the fifth consecutive season, marking the longest winning streak in over 10 years.

“Monday Night Football” returns for select weeks beginning SEPT. 9 (New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers). Then, on MONDAY, OCT. 7, beloved game shows join the lineup with Pat Sajak’s final spin hosting “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” leading into Elizabeth Banks-hosted “Press Your Luck.” The full ABC/ESPN “Monday Night Football” schedule can be found here.

From Oscar®-nominated writer Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson, freshman crime procedural “High Potential” joins ballroom sensation “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesdays, kicking off SEPT. 17.

“The Golden Bachelorette” makes its debut WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18, with new leading lady Joan Vassos; and a new season of Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning comedy “Abbott Elementary” joins the night OCT. 9, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries “Scamanda.”

Then, from executive producer Ryan Murphy and starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, highly anticipated new drama “Doctor Odyssey” debuts THURSDAY, SEPT. 26, alongside the No. 1 drama in Adults 18-49, “9-1-1,” and the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

A new season of ABC News’ “20/20” premieres FRIDAY, SEPT. 20, and season 16 of “Shark Tank” dives into the night starting OCT. 18.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”celebrates its monumental 35th season beginning SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, before “The Wonderful World of Disney” world television premiere of the live-action “The Little Mermaid.” Additional films to debut this season include the world television premieres of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Haunted Mansion,” as well as the broadcast premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2.” Airdates and additional movies to be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, new seasons of returning dramas “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut midseason, along with the celebratory farewell season of legacy comedy “The Conners.” Also returning midseason are “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “What Would You Do?” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by world-renowned organizing duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, is also set to debut. These premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows/specials are in bold. All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu, and “Dancing with the Stars” will also simulcast live on Disney+.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

7:30 p.m. College Football

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. “High Potential”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelorette”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”

9:00 p.m. “Doctor Odyssey”

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”

MONDAY, OCT. 7

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

10:02 p.m. “Scamanda”

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”