Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners

Ou tstanding Drama Series

WINNER: Shōgun

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER:

HacksAbbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer



Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson

The Bear, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo

Girls5eva, Meredith Cardino, Sam Means

The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

What We Do in the Shadows, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Slow Horses, Will Smith

The Crown, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Anjin”)

Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Crimson Sky”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd

Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker

Fargo, Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner

Ripley, Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

John Early: Now More Than Ever

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

The Oscars

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear, Christopher Storer (for episode “Fishes”)

Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn

The Bear, Ramy Youssef (for episode “Honeydew”)

The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie

Hacks, Lucia Aniello

The Mrs. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Shōgun, Frederick E.O. Toye

The Crown, Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai

Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series The Daily Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Ripley, Steven Zaillian

Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska

Fargo, Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry, Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

How to With John Wilson

WINNER: My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy