Emmy 2024 Nominees

By on Monday, September 16, 2024
Creative Arts Emmys 2024: Winners Part 1

Outstanding drama series

  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “Fallout” (Prime Video)
  • “The Gilded Age” (HBO)
  • “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
  • “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)
  • “Shōgun” (FX)
  • “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Outstanding comedy series

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
  • “Hacks” (HBO)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)
  • “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

  • “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
  • “Fargo” (FX)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • “Ripley” (Netflix)
  • “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Outstanding television movie

  • “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)
  • “Quiz Lady” (Hulu)
  • “Red, White & Royal Blue” (Prime Video)
  • “Scoop” (Netflix)
  • “Unfrosted” (Netflix)
Outstanding reality competition program

  • “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
  • “Top Chef” (Bravo)
  • “The Traitors” (Peacock)
  • “The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding talk series

  • “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding scripted variety series

  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
  • “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live)

  • “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher” (CBS)
  • “The 66th Grammy Awards” (CBS)
  • “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” (Netflix)
  • “The Oscars” (ABC)
  • “The 76th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

  • “Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden” (CBS)
  • “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer” (Netflix)
  • “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” (CBS)
  • “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die” (HBO)
  • “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” (Netflix)

Outstanding game show

  • “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)
  • “Jeopardy!” (ABC/syndicated)
  • “Password” (NBC)
  • “The Price is Right at Night” (CBS)
  • “Wheel of Fortune” (ABC/syndicated)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Idris Elba, “Hijack”
  • Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
  • Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
  • Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
  • Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
  • Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
  • Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
  • Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
  • Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
  • John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
  • Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

  • Michaela Coel, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”
  • Sarah Paulson, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • Parker Posey, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

  • Néstor Carbonell, “Shōgun”
  • Paul Dano, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
  • Tracy Letts, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
  • John Turturro, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

  • Olivia Colman, “The Bear”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
  • Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

  • Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”
  • Matthew Broderick, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Christopher Lloyd, “Hacks”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “The Bear”
  • Will Poulter, “The Bear”

Outstanding directing for a drama series

  • “The Crown,” Stephen Daldry (episode: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”)
  • “The Morning Show,” Mimi Leder (episode: “The Overview Effect”)
  • “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Hiro Murai (episode: “First Date”)
  • “Shōgun,” Frederick E.O. Toye (episode: “Crimson Sky”)
  • “Slow Horses,” Saul Metzstein (episode: “Strange Games”)
  • “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield (episode: “Beat L.A.”)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

  • “Abbott Elementary,” Randall Einhorn (episode: “Party”)
  • “The Bear,” Christopher Storer (episode: “Fishes”)
  • “The Bear,” Ramy Youssef (episode: “Honeydew”)
  • “The Gentlemen,” Guy Ritchie (episode: “Refined Aggression”)
  • “Hacks,” Lucia Aniello (episode: “Bulletproof”)
  • “The Ms. Pat Show,” Mary Lou Belli (episode: “I’m the Pappy”)

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • “Baby Reindeer,” Weronika Tofilska (episode: “Episode 4”)
  • “Fargo,” Noah Hawley (episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)
  • “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” Gus Van Sant (episode: “Pilot”)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry,” Millicent Shelton (episode: “Poirot”)
  • “Ripley,” Steven Zaillian (series)
  • “True Detective: Night Country,” Issa López (series)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

  • “The Crown,” Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare (episode: “Ritz”)
  • “Fallout,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner (episode: “The End”)
  • “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover (episode: “First Date”)
  • “Shōgun,” Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks (episode: “Anjin”)
  • “Shōgun,” Rachel Kondo & Caitlin Puente (episode: “Crimson Sky”)
  • “Slow Horses,” Will Smith (episode: “Negotiating with Tigers”)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

  • “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson (episode: “Career Day”)
  • “The Bear,” Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo (episode: “Fishes”)
  • “Girls5eva,” Meredith Scardino & Sam Means (episode: “Orlando”)
  • “Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky (episode: “Bulletproof”)
  • “The Other Two,” Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider (episode: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good”)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows,” Jake Bender & Zach Dunn (episode: “Pride Parade”)

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • “Baby Reindeer,” Richard Gadd (series)
  • “Black Mirror,” Charlie Brooker (episode: “Joan is Awful”)
  • “Fargo,” Noah Hawley (episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)
  • “Fellow Travelers,” Ron Nyswaner (episode: “You’re Wonderful”)
  • “Ripley,” Steven Zaillian (series)
  • “True Detective: Night Country,” Issa López (episode: “Part 6”)
