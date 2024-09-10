Celebrity News

Dorit and PK Kemsley Announce Separation

By on Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Dorit and PK Kemsley Announce Separation

Originally posted on May 17, 2024 @ 4:00 pm

Dorit and PK Kemsley Announce Separation

Another Housewives couple bites the dust. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and PK Kemsley announced that they are separating. See their sad announcement on Instagram below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley)

The couple joined the show in season seven, showing off their affluent lifestyle, accents and of course their two adorable children Jagger and Phoenix. Hints of their marriage being in trouble surfaced during the last season, when she felt unsupported during her PTSD from being held at gunpoint during a house robbery.

More news will be released as it becomes available.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Dorit Kemsley Speaks Out on PK's ArrestDorit Kemsley Speaks Out on PK’s Arrest Lance Bass Glad Lisa Vanderpump Left RHOBH Lisa Vanderpump on leaving RHOBH, Dealing With Drama Real housewives of Beverly HillsReal Housewives of Beverly Hills: Denise vs. Brandi
See also  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S10, E15 Recap: Showers of Lies
0
Related Posts