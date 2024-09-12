Disney’s Snow White Sneak Peek

Disney’s Snow White Sneak Peek

Fans attending the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event just got a look at the teaser trailer and poster for “Disney’s Snow White,” which opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who portray Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, were on hand to give fans exclusive details about the production and share a first look at the Whistle While You Work scene. The teaser trailer and poster are now available to download and share.

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

