Diddy Arrested and Taken Into Custody in New York
Diddy has been taken into federal custody in New York, specifically going to the FBI field office in Manhattan, TVGrapevine has learned.
The arrest occurred after a grand jury indicted him on what is believed to be racketeering and sex trafficking charges, according to a person familiar with the indictment who required to remain anonymous.
“He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”