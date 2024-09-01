Dancing With The Stars Athletes: Week Three Preview

The six remaining athletes are ramping up their spring dance training as they ready themselves for another double-header, on the semi-finals of “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes,” MONDAY, MAY 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. “Dancing with the Stars” season 24 runner-up David Ross returns to the ballroom as a guest judge, alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

In round one, each couple will perform an individual dance inspired by the MVP in each athlete’s life. Each couple will perform a foxtrot, Viennese waltz, quickstep, rumba or contemporary routine. Then in round two of the evening, the athletes will lace up for a Ballroom Battle dance-off with three toe-to-toe performances. Each dance-off pairing will perform a cha cha, jive or salsa. During each dance-off, the public will be allowed to vote for their favorite couple via an online “Passion Meter” at abc.com during the live EDT/CDT airing of the show – and in the event of a tie on the judges’ panel, the couple that wins America’s Vote will be named winner of the dance-off. The couple that wins each dance-off will receive bonus points, which will be combined with their individual dance scores from round one. Those totals will be added to the previous week’s public votes to determine the results of the triple elimination at the end of the night.

The three remaining couples will move on to the finals, airing on May 21, where, at the end of the evening, one of them will be crowned champion and take home the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson – Contemporary – “O” by Coldplay

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson – Foxtrot – “I Got Rhythm” by Ray Chew Live

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe – Viennese Waltz – “The Rest of Our Life” by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess – Contemporary – “Stand By Me” by Bootstraps

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten – Quickstep – “Bo$$” by Ray Chew Live

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber – Rumba – “See You Again” by Tyler Ward

For the Ballroom Battle Dance-Off, the teams are divided up as follows (in alphabetical order):

Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson and Mirai Nagasu & Alan Bersten – Jive – “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry

Chris Mazdzer & Witney Carson and Josh Norman & Sharna Burgess – Salsa – “WTF (Where They From)” by Missy Elliott featuring Pharrell Williams

Tonya Harding & Sasha Farber and Jennie Finch Daigle & Keo Motsepe – Cha Cha – “Dance” by DNCE

Hosted by two-time Emmy®-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” is the hit series in which athletes perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

For week three, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite couples via toll-free phone from the beginning of the live show at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT until 5:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday. Online voting at ABC.com at http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/ and on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2o1VO7b will open at the beginning of the live show at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT and closes at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. When voting online at ABC.com or Facebook, viewers can reallocate their votes until the voting window closes.

“Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.