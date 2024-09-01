Dancing With The Stars Athletes: Top Eight Dances Revealed

The eight remaining athletes have amped up their training sessions as they prepare to head into week two with a double-header dance bill, on “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes,” MONDAY, MAY 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. “Dancing with the Stars” champion Rashad Jennings returns to the ballroom as a guest judge, alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

In round one, each couple will perform an individual dance: quickstep, foxtrot, Viennese waltz, cha cha, paso doblé or salsa. Then, in round two of the evening, the athletes and their pros will be grouped into two teams – Team 1950s Tennis and Team 1970s Football. The team dance scores will be combined with the athlete’s individual dance scores along with the previous week’s overnight votes for a final tally to determine the eliminations at the end of the night.

Each couple will dance to the following songs (in alphabetical order):

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson – Quickstep – “Make Way” by Aloe Blacc

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “What About Us” by P!nk

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson – Viennese Waltz – “Next To Me” by Imagine Dragons

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe – Cha Cha – “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess – Paso Doblé – “The Plaza of Execution” by James Horner

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold –Salsa – “La Malanga” by Eddie Palmieri

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten – Foxtrot – “It’s a Small World” by The O’Neill Brothers Group (”We Love Disney”)

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber – Quickstep – “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson

For the team dances, the teams are divided up as follows (in alphabetical order):

Team 1950s Tennis – “… Baby One More Time” by The Baseballs

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

Team 1970s Football – “Instant Replay” by Dan Hartman

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

Hosted by two-time Emmy®-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” is the hit series in which athletes perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

For week two, viewers may cast their votes for their favorite couples via toll-free phone from the beginning of the live show at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT until 5:00 a.m. EDT/2:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday. Online voting at ABC.com at http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/ and on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2o1VO7b will open at the beginning of the live show at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT and closes at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. When voting online at ABC.com or Facebook, viewers can reallocate their votes until the voting window closes.

“Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers. The show is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.

ABC Media Relations