Dallas to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Fans

DALLAS (MARCH 2018) – Beginning Fri., March 30, fans of the iconic TV show, “Dallas,” will be treated to a series of exclusive events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the internationally famed show. The festivities will feature fan parties and meet-and-greets with “Dallas” stars including Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to “Live Like a Ewing” by spending the night at the famed Ewing Mansion on Mon., April 2 – the anniversary of the show’s premiere in 1978. Tickets and booking for the events are on sale now.

Southfork Ranch, the legendary Parker, Texas, ranch home to countless Ewing family showdowns, has teamed up with Visit Dallas to offer a weekend of ultimate fan parties at Southfork Ranch and the Longhorn Ballroom in Downtown Dallas. The iconic property has also partnered with Booking.com to offer a few lucky fans a one-night only opportunity to book an overnight stay at the Ewing Mansion.

The exclusive events offer a thrilling opportunity for the fans, cast and crew of one of the most popular shows in television history to celebrate and reminisce the many memorable moments of the Ewing family TV legacy.

Festivities include:

“Dallas” Fan Day and Cast Meet-and-Greet at Southfork Ranch – presented by Visit Dallas and Southfork Ranch

Fri., March 30, 4 – 8 p.m.

Fan party at Southfork Ranch including meet-and-greets with legendary “Dallas” cast members Linda Gray (Sue Ellen Ewing), Patrick Duffy (Bobby Ewing), Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing) and Steve Kanaly (Ray Krebbs)

Tours of Southfork Ranch and the Ewing Mansion including the “Dallas Legends” exhibit featuring an exciting array of memorabilia from the show such as the gun that shot J.R., Lucy’s wedding dress, the “Dallas” family tree and Jock’s Lincoln Continental

“Dallas” costume contest – fans dressed as their favorite Ewing will have the chance to win fabulous prizes

“Dallas” Fan Party at Longhorn Ballroom – presented by Visit Dallas and Southfork Ranch

Sat., March 31, 6 -10 p.m.

anniversary reunion celebration at the iconic Longhorn Ballroom in Downtown Dallas – the filming location for many of the series’ original bar scenes Entertainment by country artist Neal McCoy and interviews with the cast

Food and drinks

“Dallas” trivia sponsored by the Dallas Film Society

New “Welcome to Dallas” sign unveiled by Visit Dallas

Tickets to the Dallas Fan Parties are $125 per person and include admission to both Friday and Saturday events. Tickets are on sale now at www.dallas40.com .

“Live Like a Ewing” Overnight Stay at Southfork Ranch – Presented by Booking.com

Monday, April 2

To celebrate the “Dallas” 40th anniversary premiere date, four lucky guests will have the chance to “Live Like a Ewing” and spend the night at Southfork Ranch. As part of Booking.com’s national “Can I Really Book It?” campaign, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will grant exclusive overnight access to the home of Texas’ most famous television family for one night only. Accommodations are $1,978 for up to four people. Amenities include:

Sleepover in the famous bedrooms of J.R. Ewing, Bobby Ewing and Lucy Ewing

Private tour of the “World’s Most Famous Ranch”

Screenings of “Dallas” seasons 1 and 2 in the Ewing living room with popcorn and snacks

A home-cooked Texas breakfast at the Ewing family patio table

A goody bag full of Southfork treats

Booking for the “Live Like a Ewing” overnight stay is now open and available for April 2only on a first-come, first-serve basis. Booking details available here.

ABOUT SOUTHFORK RANCH

Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center provided the iconic backdrop for the long-running “Dallas” TV series that aired on CBS and TNT in 95 countries around the world. The legendary North Texas ranch encompasses 357 acres of groomed ranchland and is home to the famous Ewing Mansion, Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center, Miss Ellie’s Deli and dozens of peacefully grazing Texas longhorns and American Paint horses. Today, Southfork continues to attract visitors from around the world for spectacular special events, horseback riding and property tours. www.southforkranch.com