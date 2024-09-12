Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, April 4, 2024. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” leads this year’s film nominees, earning five nominations including Best Action Movie. Tom Cruise received a nomination for Best Actor in an Action Movie, while Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Pom Klementieff all received nods for Best Actress in an Action Movie.

“The Last of Us” leads this year’s television nominees with seven nominations including Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Pedro Pascal received nods for both Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, while Bella Ramsey earned a nominations for both Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Melanie Lynskey was also nominated for Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. (Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series.)

“The Super Awards consistently shine a bright light on the outstanding work being done in genre cinema and television,” said Sean O’Connell, CCA Director of the Super Awards. “We were blown away by the performances and craftsmanship that went into the slate of films and series recognized this year. These nominations represent the absolute best in popular culture, and we’re excited to see which winners emerge.”

The full list of nominees can be found below.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Extraction 2

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Sisu

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction 2

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4

Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3

Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Hayley Atwell – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Priya Kansara – Polite Society

Pom Klementieff – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Rina Sawayama – John Wick: Chapter 4

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Blue Beetle

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Taron Egerton – Tetris

Michael Fassbender – The Killer

Xolo Maridueña – Blue Beetle

Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ayo Edebiri – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Chloë Grace Moretz – Nimona

Zoe Saldaña – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Iman Vellani – The Marvels

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Evil Dead Rise

M3GAN

Scream VI

Talk to Me

When Evil Lurks

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Dave Bautista – Knock at the Cabin

Tobin Bell – Saw X

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Amie Donald and Jenna Davis – M3GAN

Mia Goth – Infinity Pool

Jenna Ortega – Scream VI

Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Asteroid City

The Boy and the Heron

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Poor Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Ryunosuke Kamiki – Godzilla Minus One

Chris Pine – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Olivia Colman – Wonka

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One

Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

M3GAN – M3GAN

Jason Momoa – Fast X

Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Fire Country

The Night Agent

Obliterated

Reacher

Special Ops: Lioness

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Warrior

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Gabriel Basso – The Night Agent

Idris Elba – Hijack

Andrew Koji – Warrior

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Rob Lowe – 9-1-1: Lone Star

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Luciane Buchanan – The Night Agent

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Citadel

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

Maria Sten – Reacher

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Ahsoka

American Born Chinese

The Flash

Gen V

The Last of Us

Loki

Superman & Lois

The Walking Dead: Dead City

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Matt Bomer – Doom Patrol

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Ben Wang – American Born Chinese

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Lizze Broadway – Gen V

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Jaz Sinclair – Gen V

Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Fall of the House of Usher

Ghosts

The Last of Us

Servant

Swarm

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

What We Do in the Shadows

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Zach Gilford – The Fall of the House of Usher

Bruce Greenwood – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Justina Machado – The Horror of Dolores Roach

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ahsoka

American Born Chinese

Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

For All Mankind

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-

FOR-TV MOVIE

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Todd Stashwick – Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-

FOR-TV MOVIE

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard

Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Neil Patrick Harris – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Lars Mikkelsen – Ahsoka

Amanda Plummer – Star Trek: Picard

Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series