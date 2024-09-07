Originally posted on May 27, 2024 @ 4:02 pm
Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024 Nominations
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY
American Idol (ABC)
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Nat Geo WILD)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
Why Not Us (ESPN+)
BEST STRUCTURED SERIES
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
The Food That Built America (History)
How to With John Wilson (HBO)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST CULINARY SHOW
Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
MasterChef Junior (Fox)
Next Level Chef (Fox)
Selena + Restaurant (Food Network)
Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST GAME SHOW
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network)
Password (NBC)
Weakest Link (NBC)
BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (National Geographic Channel)
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (National Geographic Channel)
On the Roam (HBO | Max)
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
BEST BUSINESS SHOW
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)
Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)
The Mega-Brands that Built America (History)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Start Up (PBS)
BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic Channel)
Earthsounds (Apple TV+)
Life on Our Planet (Netflix)
Planet Earth III (Prime Video)
Queens (National Geographic Channel)
The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)
BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW
Cold Justice (Oxygen)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Investigation Discovery / Max)
Death in the Dorms (Hulu)
Justice, USA (HBO | Max)
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic Channel)
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Netflix)
BEST SPORTS SHOW
30 for 30 (ESPN)
The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO | Max)
Quarterback (Netflix)
Untold (Netflix)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW
Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)
The Golden Bachelor (ABC)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)
Love is Blind (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
Swiping America (Max)
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN
Celebrity IOU (HGTV)
Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV)
Home Town (HGTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Ugliest House in America (HGTV)
Windy City Rehab (HGTV)
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY
Bollywed (Fuse)
Glow Up (Netflix)
OMG Fashun (E!)
Project Runway (Bravo)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
American Nightmare (Netflix)
Beckham (Netflix)
Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)
JFK: One Day in America (National Geographic Channel)
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Netflix)
Telemarketers (HBO | Max)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES
House of Villains (E!)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST SHOW HOST
Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)
Terry Crews – America’s Got Talent (NBC)
Alan Cumming – The Traitors (Peacock)
Kristen Kish – Top Chef (Bravo)
Keke Palmer – Password (NBC)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
MALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)
Alan Cumming – The Traitors (Peacock)
Bertie Gregory – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Nat Geo WILD)
Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Gerry Turner – The Golden Bachelor (ABC)
FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Selena Gomez – Selena + Restaurant (Food Network)
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Reba McEntire – The Voice (NBC)
Phaedra Parks – The Traitors (Peacock)
Retta – Ugliest House in America (HGTV)