Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners Announced

Film

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

WINNER: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

WINNER: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro

WINNER: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

WINNER: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

WINNER: Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

WINNER: Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

WINNER: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

WINNER: “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“This Wish,” Wish

“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Television

Best Drama Series

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds

WINNER: Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin – Succession

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

WINNER: Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Best Limited Series

WINNER: Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Best Movie Made for Television

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

WINNER: Quiz Lady

Reality

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney – Reality

Juno Temple – Fargo

WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Maria Bello – Beef

Billie Boullet – A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Foreign Language Series

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

WINNER: Lupin

Mask Girl

Moving

Best Animated Series

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

WINNER: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Best Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

WINNER: John Mulaney: Baby J

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer