Cougar Announces Cast

Cougar Announces Cast

Bruce Soscia (“Dog Gone”) and Ave Management Inc. with plans for it to hit the market in November. 5150 Action Productions is set to assist in co-production for the pilot, with their own Vinny O’Brien (“Silent Night”) leading fight choreography and stunts. Writer Michael P. Blevins (“The Devil Comes to Kansas City”) is set to direct. The pilot is being Executive Produced by(“Dog Gone”) and Ave Management Inc. with plans for it to hit the market in November. 5150 Action Productions is set to assist in co-production for the pilot, with their own(“Silent Night”) leading fight choreography and stunts. Writer Michael P. Blevins (“The Devil Comes to Kansas City”) is set to direct.

“We’re ramping up for one unforgettable story,” said Executive Producer Bruce Soscia. “Our cast and crew are giving this production 110%, and we can’t wait to introduce this crazy batch of characters to viewers this November!”

Adrienne Madden Mazzone , stated, “This series will be perfect for those who enjoy comedy, drama, and a touch of romance! We’re excited to share these vibrant characters with the world- keep your eyes peeled for Associate Producer and President of TransMedia Group,, stated, “This series will be perfect for those who enjoy comedy, drama, and a touch of romance! We’re excited to share these vibrant characters with the world- keep your eyes peeled for news of the official release date.”

###