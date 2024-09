Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son

Masterchef Baby! Chef Gordon Ramsay announced today that his wife Tana gave birth to a son named Jesse James. He is the sixth child and third son for the couple. Check out the adorable announcement below.

Congratulations to the family!