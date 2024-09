Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Baby makes THREE! Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Chris. The news comes just days after it was announced she (along with Robyn Dixon) would not be returning to the franchise next season.

Check out her sweet announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CANDIACE (@therealcandiace)