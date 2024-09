Bravo Hot Mic Interviews Scheana Shay

Bravo Hot Mic Interviews Scheana Shay

Today “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast ,hosted by Emmy-Nominated Executive Producer, Alex Baskin, ET featured Scheana Shay of “Vanderpump Rules” and Jeremiah Smith, Executive Producer of “Vanderpump Rules.” They discussed Scandoval, the show and much more, check it out below!